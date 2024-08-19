MDC seeks bids for Eagle Bluffs CA water pump station construction

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking bids from qualified contractors for water pump station repairs on Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area (CA) in Boone County. These repairs will allow the conservation area managers to adequately managed the property. The work is estimated to cost over $1 million.

“The pumps supply over 75% of Eagle Bluff’s water, so they are an important part of our infrastructure to help us manage water on the area,” says MDC District Supervisor, Chris Newbold. “Having reliable river supply pumps is a critical part of being able to provide year-round water management at Eagle Bluffs, which in turn benefits the wildlife species that that use the area and the public users that enjoy interacting with that wildlife.”

A pre-bid meeting for this project will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the Eagle Bluffs CA Draw Room located at 6700 West Route K in Columbia. Project bid documents can be downloaded at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ET, Quest number 9238144, for a nonrefundable cost of $42.00. Once the project bid documents are downloaded, your company will be added to the Planholder List and allowed access to VirtuBid for online bid submittal. Bid opening will be Sept. 12 at 2 p.m.

The successful bidder will be expected to construct a reinforced pump station platform. This includes work necessary to build the pump station platform, the platform foundation, the electrical wiring, and controllers. They will replace the pumps and other miscellaneous items as indicated in the plans and specifications. The contractor will also be expected to demolish the existing pump station platform and extend the electrical service.

Questions about this project can be directed to Matt Boessen at (573) 644-2302, and bidding questions can be directed to Laura Buchanan at (573) 522-4115 ext. 3727.