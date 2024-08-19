Powder Valley Nature Center to host River Soundings conference Sept. 4 - 5

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—What’s the longest river in North America? The Missouri River earns that prize, extending 100 miles farther even than the “Father of Waters”, the Mississippi.

The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood will host the River Soundings Conference Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 4 – 5. River Soundings is for anyone who lives near, works, relies on, and loves the Missouri River. This annual event includes panel discussions on issues related to big rivers and the Missouri River in particular. The conference is sponsored by the MDC Streams Unit and Greenway Network.

Expert speakers and panelists from around the country will gather at the conference to share and discuss opportunities and success stories. The theme for the 2024 River Soundings is Big Rivers and Communities. Betsy Damon—artist, activist, and teacher—will give the keynote address. She is the author of the book Water Talks: Empowering Communities to Know, Restore, and Preserve their Waters and founder of Keepers of the Waters, a nonprofit organization that encourages art, science, and community projects for understanding living water systems. Damon has devoted her entire life to community and water.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. each day for check-in, and the conference begins at 9 a.m. Topics at this year’s River Soundings will include:

Mississippi River Water Trails

Reaching the Students, Stories from Conservation Education

Urban Farming

Resources Round Table with members of the MDC Community Conservation Team

The Conference also includes a happy hour/dinner at nearby Emmenegger Park on the banks of the Meramec River. Admission to River Soundings is free, however there is a nominal charge for an optional lunch both days and the dinner Wednesday night. Participants may also bring their own lunch. Online registration is required in advance at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4EE.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Other River Soundings partners include Missouri Sierra Club, Great Rivers Environmental Law Center, Missouri River Relief, Missouri Department of Natural Resources with the support of River City Outdoors Collaborative, Missouri Chapter American Fisheries Society, and Ozark Land Trust.