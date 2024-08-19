MDC seeks bids for next phase of Schell-Osage Conservation Area wetland renovation project

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is soliciting bids for the next phase of its wetland renovation project at Schell-Osage Conservation Area. The project will renovate the wetland and Schell Lake and includes removing several levees, ditches, water control structures, roads, and hunting blinds. The project was developed through MDC and Ducks Unlimited and their engineering consultant, Maurer-Stutz, Inc.

The renovation project is two individual projects being bid at the same time under one contract. The work will construct natural levees and ditches, additional wetland, 16 water-control structures, 28 new hunting blinds including two ADA blinds, seven boat ramps, six fishing jetties including one ADA jetty, three islands in the lake, numerous fish beds, three-miles of water supply pipe from the new pump station, and nearly two-miles of new deepwater habitat in the lake.

A pre-bid meeting will be held for interested contractors at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Schell-Osage area headquarters, 4662 South 2950 Road, near Schell City. Bids will open at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Interested parties can find more information about the project by contacting Nicole Bruns, MDC construction project manager, at Nicole.Bruns@mdc.mo.gov or 573-616-5735. Information about bid requirements is available from Laura Buchanan, MDC contract specialist, at Laura.Buchanan@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115 ext. 3727.

Contractors must be a plan holder to submit a bid for the project. To be listed as a plan holder, contractors must obtain bid documents from QuestCDN at http://www.questcdn.com.

Find more information on the Schell-Osage Conservation Area renovations and updates at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gm.