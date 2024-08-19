Submit Release
News Search

There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,672 in the last 365 days.

ATV Rollover with Injury in Somersworth

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Eva Golden
603-271-3361
August 19, 2024

Somersworth, NH – At approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rollover with injury at a private residence in Somersworth. Kevin Harris, 37, of Somersworth, NH, was operating an ATV on his property when he attempted to execute a sharp turn that resulted in the ATV tipping on its side. Due to his riding position, the incident caused Harris to suffer a serious, but non-life-threatening lower-leg injury. His wife, Abbey Harris, 37, who was a passenger on the ATV, did not suffer any serious injuries.

Shortly after the incident, Abbey made a 911 call, and personnel from Somersworth Police, Somersworth Fire, Stewart’s Ambulance, and NH Fish and Game responded to the residence. Harris was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of his injury.

After an on-scene investigation and an interview with the operator, it is believed that speed and improper body positioning while executing a sharp turn were the main contributing factors in this incident. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all riders to wear proper safety gear when operating OHRVs, and to ride within your abilities, and the capabilities of the machine.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

ATV Rollover with Injury in Somersworth

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more