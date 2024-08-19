WalkMe Doubles Down on AI Innovation, Releases Enhancements to Award-Winning Copilot, WalkMe(X)

Newly launched WalkMeX receives four industry awards for artificial intelligence



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions for effectively navigating technology change, today announced new capabilities as part of its Summer ‘24 product release and recent industry recognition for AI innovation. Many of these new capabilities are part of WalkMe X , the world's first and only copilot with the context to meet every user with the next best action for any workflow, across any application with both proactive and on-demand AI assistance.

New WalkMeX innovations include tools for building powerful copilot experiences that deliver always-on AI assistance to users directly in their flow of work and on-demand AI chat for conversational search and task automation. Since its launch in June, WalkMeX has emerged as a differentiated copilot offering for its application-agnostic, context-aware AI assistance.

WalkMeX has been recognized for its AI innovation with several prestigious awards, notably outshining the competition of more than 1,700 submissions for the Globee Technology Awards this year. Recent awards include:

“The combination of general-purpose LLMs with our proprietary DeepUI technology gives WalkMeX the ability to understand context across the digital workplace and what people are trying to do on the screen,” said Moran Shemer, EVP R&D, WalkMe. “WalkMeX is unique in its ability to function seamlessly across all applications, provide always-on AI assistance, and eliminate the need for users to figure out how and when to prompt. Building on WalkMe’s core Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) capabilities, WalkMeX allows organizations to create tailored copilot experiences that seamlessly integrate with their unique workflows and specific needs,” said Ron Zohar, EVP R&D, WalkMe.

Other highlights from WalkMe’s Summer '24 product release include:

Enhancements to WalkMe’s Workflow solutions with 20 business domains and over 1200 predefined Accelerators for over 300 workflows designed to speed up technology time-to-value and ROI.

with 20 business domains and over 1200 predefined Accelerators for over 300 workflows designed to speed up technology time-to-value and ROI. The New Content Manager is a one-stop shop for admins to manage their digital adoption content, combining customized views, advanced filtering, collaboration tools, and project management capabilities. This powers digital adoption at scale and better decision making as teams share visibility on initiatives across the enterprise.

is a one-stop shop for admins to manage their digital adoption content, combining customized views, advanced filtering, collaboration tools, and project management capabilities. This powers digital adoption at scale and better decision making as teams share visibility on initiatives across the enterprise. Enhancements to WalkMe’s portfolio of analytics solutions, WalkMe Insights includes extended visibility into how DAP content is performing, and custom dashboards and widgets that can be easily self-configured to the needs of every customer.

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform, enabling organizations to navigate the change brought on by technology. Leveraging over a decade of experience, WalkMe’s platform integrates generative AI to deliver proactive, accessible, and actionable insights. Our context-aware solutions guide users through any workflow, identifying and resolving digital friction to ensure seamless execution of critical processes across all departments. Trusted by global leaders like IBM, Nestlé, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Department of Defense, WalkMe empowers organizations to maximize software ROI and drive people-centric digital transformation. For more information, please visit our website at: www.walkme.com

