Steel Rebar Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 323.86 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 5.15% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® a leading provider of business intelligence and market analysis is thrilled to announce the release of its comprehensive and authoritative report on the, "Steel Rebar Market Size and Forecast," The global Steel Rebar Market is gaining momentum driven by expanding construction activities, increased government investments in infrastructure, and rising adoption of green building practices. However, price volatility of raw materials, environmental concerns related to steel production, and fluctuating demand in the real estate sector may challenge market expansion.

Lewes, Delaware, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Steel Rebar Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 216.71 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 323.86 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Steel Rebar Market is experiencing steady growth as urbanization, infrastructure upgrades, and eco-friendly construction gain priority worldwide. The market shows strong potential across both developed and emerging economies.



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : Detailed analysis of global market value, CAGR, and regional forecasts up to 2031.

: Detailed analysis of global market value, CAGR, and regional forecasts up to 2031. Regional Insights : APAC holds dominant share due to rapid urban development and governmental construction mandates.

: APAC holds dominant share due to rapid urban development and governmental construction mandates. Competitive Landscape : Profiles of major players such as ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Nucor Corporation, and others.

: Profiles of major players such as ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Nucor Corporation, and others. Trends & Innovations: Emphasis on corrosion-resistant and high-strength rebars to align with green building standards.

Why This Report Matters?

This report provides decision-makers with actionable insights to assess market opportunities, navigate raw material pricing challenges, and develop sustainable product portfolios aligned with construction trends and regulatory shifts.



Why You Should Read This Report:

Construction and civil engineering firms

Steel manufacturers and suppliers

Real estate developers

Government and infrastructure policy planners

B2B market research professionals and industrial consultants



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Steel Rebar Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Shagang Group, JFE Steel, POSCO, Nucor, Shougang Group, Anshan Iron and Steel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, and Samsung C&T SEGMENTS COVERED By Type, By Application and By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE We offer free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts' working days) with every purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Steel Rebar Market Overview

Market Driver

Surge in Global Infrastructure Development: The worldwide initiative for contemporary infrastructure—highways, trains, airports, and intelligent urban areas—is substantially propelling the demand for steel rebar. Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil are significantly investing in urban development, whereas developed countries are modernizing their deteriorating infrastructure. Rebar is an essential element owing to its strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness in global large-scale construction projects.

Growing Focus on Seismic-Resistant Structures: The rise in earthquakes and the need for buildings that can withstand disasters are pushing governments and builders to use strong, earthquake-resistant reinforcement bars. These rebars improve the ductility and safety of structures, rendering them essential for adherence to seismic building regulations. The expansion of urbanization into hazardous areas is anticipated to increase the need significantly for specialist rebars over the next decade.

Green Building and Sustainable Construction: As green construction becomes more prevalent, steel rebar is preferred due to its recyclability, lifespan efficiency, and alignment with LEED and BREEAM standards. Developers are progressively selecting corrosion-resistant and low-carbon rebar to fulfill regulatory and sustainability objectives. As ESG reporting becomes essential in the construction industry, the need for sustainable rebar solutions is experiencing significant growth, particularly in North America and Europe.

Market Restraint

Volatile Raw Material Prices: Variations in the pricing of iron ore, scrap metal, and energy directly influence the production costs of steel rebar. This volatility induces supply chain instability, obstructs long-term contracts, and exerts pressure on margins throughout the value chain. Smaller firms face challenges in maintaining competitiveness, whilst larger entities transfer costs to consumers, potentially suppressing demand in global building and infrastructure sectors.

Stringent Environmental Regulations: Global programs aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and reducing industrial emissions impose significant regulatory pressure on traditional steel manufacturers. The manufacture of steel rebar, particularly through blast furnace techniques, encounters significant scrutiny and compliance expenses. As governments impose more stringent regulations on CO₂ emissions and energy consumption, firms are compelled to invest in clean technology, hence increasing capital costs and hindering short-term production scalability.

Competition from Composite Alternatives: Advanced composite materials, including GFRP, CFRP, and basalt fiber rebars, provide benefits like as corrosion resistance, decreased weight, and extended lifespans. Marine, coastal, and chemical infrastructure projects, where steel experiences accelerated corrosion, are increasingly using these advanced composite materials. Despite remaining specialized, their use is rapidly increasing due to reduced maintenance expenses and enhanced long-term ROI, presenting a slow yet significant challenge to the supremacy of steel rebar.

Geographical Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Steel Rebar Market, propelled by swift urbanization, extensive infrastructure initiatives, and governmental investments in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The Belt and Road Initiative of China and India's Smart Cities Mission are significant contributors. The region advantages from economical manufacturing, plentiful raw materials, and a thriving construction industry, establishing APAC as the principal growth driver for global steel rebar demand.

Key Players

The “Global Steel Rebar Market” study report will provide valuable insight, with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are ArcelorMittal, China Baowu Steel Group, Shagang Group, JFE Steel, POSCO, Nucor, Shougang Group, Anshan Iron and Steel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, and Samsung C&T.

Steel Rebar Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Type, Application and Geography.

Steel Rebar Market, by Type 12 MM (Diameter Length) 16 MM (Diameter Length)





Steel Rebar Market, by Application



Bridge Highway





Steel Rebar Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



