Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 11.70%

Sustainable 11.70% CAGR Reflects Enduring Enterprise Asset Management Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.70% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.70% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EAM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in EAM Platforms

Enterprise Asset Management is evolving beyond traditional asset tracking into a unified, intelligent platform for strategic asset planning and enterprise-wide performance optimization. Industries such as transportation, public sector, utilities, and manufacturing are demanding solutions that integrate maintenance, compliance, financials, and asset lifecycle management under a single digital umbrella. The shift is being driven by regulatory pressure, aging assets, and the need for data-driven decision-making across distributed operations.

According to Akaash R, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “EAM platforms are becoming the digital command centers of asset-intensive organizations. By embedding mobility, AI, and ERP interoperability, these platforms enable smarter planning, ensure compliance, and unlock enterprise-wide visibility, making EAM a foundational pillar of digital transformation.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EAM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional EAM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EAM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top EAM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EAM solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EAM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: AI-driven asset lifecycle planning, intelligent work order automation, and real-time IoT integrations are revolutionizing EAM by enabling proactive decision-making, minimizing unplanned downtime, and maximizing asset utilization across complex enterprise environments.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Accruent, Aptean, Brightly Software, eMaint, Eptura, Hexagon, Hitachi Energy, IBM, Ideagen Devonway, IFS Ultimo, MaintainX, Pragma Global, Ramco Systems, SAP, ServiceNow, and UpKeep.

Why This Matters for EAM Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Enterprise Asset Management solution providers, these insights are essential for uncovering emerging market demands, enhancing long-term value propositions, and staying ahead in a crowded landscape. As asset-intensive industries push toward digital-first operations, vendors must ensure their platforms offer deep asset intelligence, seamless integration with enterprise systems, and AI-powered automation that drives measurable operational and financial impact.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights

Market Share: Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), 2024, Worldwide

Market Forecast Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), 2025-2030, Worldwide

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on Enterprise Asset Management market

on market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Enterprise Asset Management market

report on the market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

