PHILIPPINES, August 19 - Press Release

August 19, 2024 Bong Go calls for vigilance and immediate preventive measures against leptospirosis amid surge in cases Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, has issued a critical reminder to the public to heed the advice of health workers and adhere to health protocols, especially in the aftermath of disasters like typhoons. Go emphasized the importance of being cautious about health threats, particularly leptospirosis, which has seen a worrying spike in cases following Typhoon Carina. "Matapos ang pananalasa ng bagyong Carina, nakababahala po ang biglang pagdami ng kaso ng leptospirosis. Kaya suportado po natin ang panukala ng Department of Health na ipagbawal ang paglalangoy sa baha na nagiging sanhi nito at ng iba pang sakit," Go stated, highlighting the increased risk posed by wading in floodwaters, which has led to the rise in infections. The senator pointed to alarming statistics from the DOH showing that over 60% of leptospirosis patients treated at San Lazaro Hospital in Manila experience moderate to severe symptoms. "Batay rin sa datos ng DOH, mahigit 60 percent ng mga kaso ng mga pasyenteng tinamaan ng leptospirosis sa San Lazaro Hospital sa Maynila ay moderate to severe," he added. Recent reports from the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City and San Lazaro Hospital (SLH) in Manila have documented over 500 cases of leptospirosis in the last six days alone. For those affected by the disease, particularly the underprivileged, Go reassured them of assistance through the Malasakit Centers in accordance with the law. "Sa mga tinamaan ng sakit--lalo na ang mga mahihirap, paalala po ng inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go na huwag kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa mga Malasakit Centers," he encouraged. Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Centers program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. Furthermore, he is pushing for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide to enhance access to medical services, especially in rural areas. These centers are designed to offer primary care, consultations, and early disease detection. "Hindi na nila kailangang bumiyahe pa papunta sa malalaking ospital. Katuwang natin sa inisyatibang ito ang mga kapwa natin mambabatas, ang DOH at mga lokal na pamahalaan. Naipaglaban po natin na mapondohan ang pagpapatayo ng mahigit 700 Super Health Centers sa buong bansa," he said. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. The senator also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which aims to provide specialized medical care in every region. "Ito ay isang malaking tagumpay sa ating adhikain na maihatid ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan sa bawat rehiyon na nangangailangan ng specialized care tulad ng mga may sakit sa puso, baga, kidney, at iba pa," he said. Additionally, his legislative efforts include the filing of Senate Bill No. 195 to establish a Center for Disease Control (CDC). "Layunin nito na magkaroon ng centralized hub na nakatutok para sa mapigilan, masubaybayan at ma-contain ang mga nakahahawa pang sakit," Go said. Go also filed SBN 196, which would create a Virology Science and Technology Institute. "Ito ang mangunguna sa ating pagsisikap na mapag-aralan, ma-detect at matugunan ang panganib na hatid ng mga nauuso at paulit-ulit na sumusulpot na mga sakit," added Go. These initiatives are intended to strengthen the Philippines' ability to prevent, monitor, and contain infectious diseases effectively. As the country grapples with this health challenge, Go highlighted the need for immediate response and prevention to avoid a health crisis. "Pangalagaan natin ang kapakanan, buhay at kalusuhan ng bawat Pilipino. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo, at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," the Senator concluded.