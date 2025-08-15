Submit Release
Camille Villar bats for thorough review of online gambling regulations

August 14, 2025

Calls to address enforcement gaps to protect youth and minors

Senator Camille Villar reiterated her call for the need to review the use of digital platforms in gambling operations, citing its harmful effects and adverse social impact to the youth and the wider community.

"There is an urgent need to review and strengthen the current regulatory framework governing online gambling, including the mandates and coordination among PAGCOR, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and other concerned agencies, to address enforcement gaps and better protect youth, minors, and low-income individuals from online gambling harms," Villar said. Villar is among the senators who filed resolutions at the start of the 20th Congress amid calls for a total ban on online gaming operations.

In pushing for the review, Villar stressed the serious public health implications--such as gambling addiction, financial distress, mental health issues, and other social consequences affecting minors, families, and communities--stemming from the proliferation of online gaming and gambling platforms.

She lamented that, despite existing laws and regulations, online gambling content remains widespread across digital platforms, including social media, video-sharing applications, and influencer pages.

Due to its depiction of gambling as glamorous, an easy way to earn money, and highly profitable, unsuspecting individuals--particularly the youth and minors--are enticed to participate.

Villar also cited the cases of suicide presented in the hearing today of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement, which sounded the alarm for a thorough review on the implementation of laws and stricter regulation by concerned government bodies.

