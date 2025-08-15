PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 15, 2025 Gatchalian: protect youth from proliferation of 'tuklaw' "Following the arrest of five students in Puerto Princesa who were allegedly selling 'tuklaw' or black cigarettes that cause seizures, our schools and communities should ring the alarm bells to raise the youth's awareness on these products' dangers. This incident underscores the persistent threat posed by the illicit tobacco trade. Once again, I urge the creation of an inter-agency body with the clear mandate to dismantle these illegal operations and hold offenders fully accountable. Sugpuin ang ilegal na kalakalan ng mga produktong ito upang mapangalagaan ang kinabukasan ng ating mga kababayan, lalo na ng mga kabataan."

