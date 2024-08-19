Author Robert “Bob” Danna of My Curious Life to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our guest has enjoyed a very fulfilling life, along with an industrious career. Topping it all off, he has developed a unique, and an especially curious worldview, which he now desires to share with others. This is the story of Robert “Bob” Danna.

Robert “Bob” Danna is the author of the book, My Curious Life: If My Grandkids Ask About Me, Tell Them This. Released on April 8th, 2024, it serves as Bob’s memoir. “The main purpose of this book is to provide insights that I have gained and lessons that I have learned as a Baby Boomer,” summarizes Bob. “This includes politics, religion, business, and other areas.”

Starting from raw notes, his memoir developed and offers his inside observations on the things that he experienced. Originally intending to write this as a personal history of a Baby Boomer for his grandkids, he shifted his focus into a perspective of curiosity, skepticism, and secular humanism. “As someone who is curious, I am always asking questions and not always accepting everything at face value,” declares Bob.

The book consists of four parts. Part 1 is titled If My Life Were a Play. The second part is titled Deconstructing My Curious Self. Part 3 focuses on Curiosity About One’s Self. The fourth and final part is titled Continually Curious.

“This collection of stories, reflections, calls to action, and hard-earned insights are in direct response to a very particular stimulus – my grandkids, and the curiosity that comes so naturally to them, and to all children,” explains Bob. “I am literally speaking to my grandchildren in the book. I’m speaking in a way that I, as their grandfather, am trying to explain to them, what my life was like, what I experienced, what I learned, and what they might take away from their grandfather’s life that they might be able to apply to form their own decisions, as they progress through life.”

“This book is more than just a regurgitation of my résumé,” summarizes Bob. “It’s about the insights that I have gained along the way as a Baby Boomer. It’s also about how curiosity drives innovation, personal decisions, business success, and technology.”

“The Baby Boomers are starting to mature, and this is one of the first memoirs written by a Boomer about the life they experienced growing up in the fifties and sixties, to present day, as many are about to retire,” adds Bob. “There aren’t that many out there.”

“Born in 1951, I experienced the whole transition of society, technology, and culture,” recalls Bob. “I have had a very interesting career where I started out as a physics major at CUNY Hunter College, earning my Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree. This was influenced by frequent visits to the 1964-5 World’s Fair in Flushing, New York. Originally planning to attend Brown University to earn my doctorate, I instead made a life-changing decision to become a naval officer. Serving from 1975 to 1988, one of my jobs was to teach at the Naval Nuclear Power School. I ultimately received an honorable discharge with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After I left, I served as an executive in a number of technical and management consulting businesses, including becoming a managing director at Deloitte Consulting. I retired from the corporate world in January 2024 at the age of 72.”

“Growing up as a Baby Boomer was both horrifying and wonderful,” notes Bob. “I grew up in a relatively low-income home in Farmingdale, New York, living paycheck to paycheck. My father was a mechanic for the Long Island Railroad. He, along with my mother, never graduated high school. I lived in a nine hundred square foot home, and my brother and I shared a bedroom until I went to Hunter College.”

“It also was crazy,” adds Bob. “I remember being in middle and high school when John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King were assassinated. I also embraced the Vietnam anti-war protests that I was a part of. This was before I became a naval officer. It was rather tumultuous, but it was also fabulous as we had the uproar of the cultural and social change in parallel with the hope of the bright future driven by all of the advances in technology. Music also was a big influence in my life, especially rock and roll and folk. My only regret was that I missed Woodstock as I was in Florida for a high school graduation vacation. However, I did have tons of friends who went there. I was at the Concert for Bangladesh, which I feel was even better than being at Woodstock.”

“As I matured, I started to structure my life around secular humanism – values and guiding principles that are not religious.”

“All of these experiences formed my liberal points of view,” declares Bob. “I was woke before the term existed!”

“Overall, it has brought a happy, successful, and fulfilled life – certainly not a linear career, with lots of twists and turns along the way,” shares Bob.

Currently retired, in addition to his book, he is focused on giving back. He looks to do pro bono work without expecting any monetary return. This includes coaching, mentoring, and thought leadership.

“Get centered on what your values and guiding principles are,” concludes Bob. “Then, live those values and guiding principles to the maximum. And always be curious.”

