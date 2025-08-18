Landscape Designer Michelle LeMoine of Verde Gardens Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SHORELINE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home is our own personal living space, a peaceful sanctuary away from the world where we find safety, comfort, peace, and joy. When designing our homes, we do so with lovely furnishings and decor that reflect our tastes, values, and personal style. However, it's arguably equally as important to focus on the exterior of our homes. Well-maintained lawns, neatly trimmed hedges, and beautiful flowers suggest the inside of our homes is also well cared for, which will have your neighbors pausing to gaze at the natural beauty. Not to mention, our property value soars considerably. And when you think about it, the exterior of our homes is seen by everyone and is the first thing people notice. In order to achieve the outdoor space of our dreams, we need to hire the most skilled and experienced professionals with specialized skills and design expertise.

For over 23 years, Michelle LeMoine, owner of Verde Gardens, has been the premier landscaping company choice of the Pacific Northwest. Michelle LeMoine has been creating beautiful outdoor spaces for hundreds of clients. Formal training and in-depth knowledge about various hardscaping materials, plants, and soil types have provided Michelle with expertise in the horticultural industry. Irrigation systems are designed by Verde Garden’s installers at the time of installation.

As a child, Michelle always had a profound connection and love of the natural world. As a young, ambitious woman, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in communication design from the University of Illinois and an associate degree in technical arts in landscape design and ornamental horticulture from Edmonds College in 2002. Later, in 2004, she became an ISA Certified Arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture. After learning about plants, trees, and shrubs, working with children, and honing her skills, Michelle, always an entrepreneur at heart and spirit, and knowing she had the skills and vision to do so, she began her own landscaping design business determined to also bring more value and respect for nature to the communities she worked for.

Every potential client she takes on starts with a consultation, and her experience and expertise enable her to assess their outdoor space and develop a customized plan that suits their preferences, vision, and budget. From there, a design proposal is created for her client that outlines the cost and scope of work. Once the contract is approved, she puts together a personalized plan that fits their tastes, budget, and property characteristics that enhances functionality to bring their yard to life and their vision to fruition.

Want a cozy spot for coffee or a fire pit for fall nights, an outdoor kitchen, or stonework done? Besides arranging plants or working with their patios, Michelle creates usable, enjoyable spaces appropriately tailored to her clients' needs, leaving no stone unturned.

Not only is she talented, but these days, Michelle is mostly known for her heart of gold and how genuinely conscientious and kind she is. Her passion is creating environments that work in harmony with nature, that benefit the planet, people, as well as our wildlife and pets, and promote sustainability through proper irrigation and using native plants that thrive in local conditions. All our furry friends deserve a yard where they can play safely, which means animal-friendly weed control, fertilization, and pest management using natural ingredients and eco-conscious methods to protect them while keeping our lawn lush, green, and healthy.

In fact, Michelle is so committed to eco-friendly, pet-safe, and earth-conscious lawn care that she advises on using organic-based landscaping practices and will educate all her clients (if they don't already know) on not using pesticides and eagerly teaches them about beneficial insects. If a potential client does not share these same values and refuses to, Michelle will walk away from the job.

She is delighted that since she started her business decades ago, more people are asking for organic gardens and are more intent on not using pesticides.

Every project Michelle works on is unique and different, and she thrives on each new challenge and the opportunity to meet more people she can share her passion for a greener, more sustainable earth and ways to do this that are good for the planet.

Her mission is to encourage as many folks as she can to spend more time out in the garden and acquire the many benefits of being outdoors in nature, which encourages mindfulness and good health.

Michelle says she views her design work as a painting, and when she transforms every garden into a work of art, it's an extension of who she is. Whether it's timeless elegance or whimsical flair, when she creates an enchanting, sustainable, outdoor space, she leaves a legacy that she hopes will inspire generations to come.

