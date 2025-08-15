The Military Career of Single Mother and Empowering Woman Brittney M. Duncan Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Brittney Duncan began her career in the U.S. Army, it was largely a family tradition. Her older brother and father served, as did both of her grandfathers and her mother. She notes that out of the 11 children her grandmother had, six went into the military. Brittney initially pursued a path in dental care and considered both the Army and the Air Force but ultimately chose the Army because they offered her a better enlistment package. She later shifted her focus to a different area of healthcare. Brittney grew from administrative assistant to leading complex projects and later transitioned into policy management roles as her career and education advanced. The Army, she says, also teaches valuable life lessons—such as don’t just take someone else’s word for it; learn it for yourself. And remember, opportunities will always be available if you show up at the right time, in the right place, and wearing the right uniform.

Being in the service also helped Brittney learn tolerance for other cultures and gave her a chance to see more of the world, especially at only 19. It also gave her helpful insight for her later job at The Department of Veterans Affairs, where she remained until 2020. Brittney is currently on a planned career pause to focus on early parenting while navigating the challenges of single motherhood in a time of reduced social support systems. A strong advocate for extended breastfeeding and maternal-child bonding, she is now actively preparing to re-enter the workforce, bringing forward a solid foundation in healthcare policy, project leadership, and public service.

In her radio shows, Brittney will address the motherhood topic and share highlights of her career and its significance. She is being saluted as one of the podcast’s Empowering Women for role modeling strength and courage (she left an abusive relationship) and inspiring other single mothers in their effort to be resilient, warm, and resourceful.

Brittney was also honored recently in other media for her work in healthcare policy. She helps state and government clients to assess and improve public health and diversify their supply chain. She assesses policies with an eye towards effectiveness and improvement. Her work certainly saves money, but there is no price too high when it comes to human life. Healthcare, she says, should be our right, not a privilege.

During her time in the military, Brittney received an Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, a Good Conduct Medal, and several Certificates of Achievement. She currently holds a Bachelor's degree, a Master’s in Public Health, a Scrum Master certification, and a Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt (focused on lean process improvement). While on her career break, she is pursuing PMP (Project Management Professional) certification and working as an independent advocate and speaker on topics including motherhood, mental health, and creating a safer world for children.

“Motherhood has completely shifted my thought processes. If you had asked me a year ago what inspires me I might have offered a different answer. But now it would be a Miss America kind of response, like I hope to make the world a better and safer place for the children of tomorrow.”

For someone with a military background, where things are often so straight and formal, Brittney Duncan has a soft nature and giggles easily. She also has many insights and work history perceptions to share all making this is a can’t-miss podcast.﻿

Close Up Radio recently featured Brittney M. Duncan in an Empowering Women Series in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday August 11th at 10am Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday August 18th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-the-military-career/id1785721253?i=1000721672934

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-289360325/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6sDoiLjWIAzaSZFmhtXDUW

