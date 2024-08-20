Qapita Partners with Startup Steroid to Help Startups Manage Equity and Raise Funds

Partnership -Qapita and Startup Steroid Benefits of Partnership - Qapita Partners with Startup Steroid About Startup Steroid and Qapita

The partnership between Qapita and Startup Steroid is set to simplify the process of how startups manage their equity and raise funds.

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qapita, a leading provider of equity management solutions, and Startup Steroid, a comprehensive platform connecting investors with startups, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership.This collaboration aims to streamline equity management and fundraising processes, significantly benefiting the users of both platforms.The partnership between Qapita and Startup Steroid is set to simplify the process of how startups manage their equity and raise funds. By integrating Qapita's equity management tools with Startup Steroid's investment platform , users will experience a more cohesive and efficient process.Key benefits include:Enhanced Equity Management: Startups will have access to Qapita's advanced equity management tools directly through Startup Steroid, allowing for seamless cap table and ESOP management.Streamlined Fundraising: Investors and startups can take advantage of the combined capabilities of both platforms to facilitate smoother and faster fundraising rounds, ensuring all equity transactions are accurately tracked and managed.Increased Transparency: The integration will ensure greater transparency in equity management and fundraising processes.Comprehensive Support: Both platforms will work together to provide users with the necessary expertise and resources for managing equity and fundraising effectively.Anshuman Sinha, Co-Founder and COO of Startup Steroid, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "This collaboration with Qapita is a significant milestone for us. By combining our strengths, we can offer startups and investors a more streamlined and efficient way to manage equity and fundraising. This partnership aligns with our mission to support the startup ecosystem and drive innovation."Likewise, Amit Kaistha, Head of Partnerships at Qapita added "We are excited to partner with Startup Steroid to enhance the equity management and fundraising experience for startups. Our combined efforts will provide a comprehensive solution that addresses the needs of both entrepreneurs and investors.This partnership marks the start of a new chapter in helping startups manage equity and raise funds, promising constant improvements and support for startups and investors."About QapitaQapita is dedicated to digitizing and managing equity for private companies, making equity management simpler, more transparent, and efficient. The platform offers a suite of tools for cap table management , ESOP management, and transaction management.Qapita's services are designed to help companies manage their equity efficiently, ensuring compliance and transparency, while also facilitating smoother liquidity events for shareholders.In service to over 2000 companies across 20 countries, Qapita is ranked by G2 as a leader in the equity management space.About Startup SteroidStartup Steroid is a SAAS platform that connects investors with startups, providing a streamlined process for fundraising, due diligence, and deal execution.Startup Steroid simplifies the complexities of startup funding and deal flow , offering a seamless experience for both investors and entrepreneurs. The platform aims to bridge the gap between innovative startups and potential investors.For more information, check out Qapita and Startup Steroid's websites.Contact Information:Qapita:Amit KaisthaEmail: amit.kaistha@qapita.comStartup Steroid:Anshuman SinhaEmail: anshuman.sinha@startupsteroid.com

