Building greater housing diversity in established suburbs

Release date: 16/08/24

South Australians are invited to share their feedback on draft planning rules to enhance housing diversity and provide more affordable options for different household types, life stages and lifestyle choices.

These rules seek to introduce a new form of housing that allows more homes to be built in established suburbs without impacting their existing character, heritage and streetscape.

The draft ‘Future Living Code Amendment’, led by the State Planning Commission, is an initiative from the Housing Roadmap.

It encourages existing homes to be retained, altered, and extended to create ‘co-located’ housing, rather than demolishing a house and subdividing the site to build multiple homes.

This new form of co-located housing is unique in that all homes within the development are of similar stature, without the hierarchy of, for example, a house and a granny flat. It is also unlike conventional units because the existing home is retained and open space is shared.

The changes not only aim to preserve the character of these neighbourhoods but help preserve mature trees and established gardens, as well as build a greater sense of community, through shared open space rather than small private gardens.

Each home that is part of the co-located housing development could be bought and sold separately and would be managed through a community title scheme.

While this new form of housing was originally conceived for older people wishing to downsize in their own community, co-located housing is also expected to appeal to a range of South Australians looking for more diverse, small and affordable housing options.

The State Planning Commission has worked in partnership with the University of South Australia, City of Unley, Town of Walkerville, City of Campbelltown, City of Burnside, City of Prospect and Alexandrina Council to develop the draft code amendment.

The new rules would apply to well-established neighbourhoods in these six council areas, and would create a model that could be applied to other areas of the state in the future.

For more information and to share feedback on the draft Future Living Code Amendment, visit the YourSAy website at www.yoursay.sa.gov.au/future-living.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Creating greater diversity in the housing market is one way the South Australian Government is taking action to tackle the housing crisis.

This code amendment has the potential to create more housing options, while still retaining the character and heritage of existing streetscapes.

This is an option which could allow more affordable homes to be built for people looking to downsize or age in place.

I want to thank the councils for their work in helping develop these options and I will be interested to see the community feedback.

Attributable to Craig Holden, Chair State Planning Commission

This is a rare opportunity to introduce a new form of housing to our planning system, which increases housing diversity in Adelaide’s established suburbs.

We have worked closely with UniSA and the participating councils to prepare the draft planning rules for co-located housing, which complement and add to existing rules, such as building height limits and tree protections, to ensure streetscape, character and heritage are maintained.

The State Planning Commission is now keen to hear feedback from the community and industry to help shape the final planning rules for co-located housing.

I’d like to acknowledge the support of these councils in progressing community consultation, noting they will await community feedback before making a decision to endorse the draft code amendment.

South Australia is leading the way in developing this community focused housing model, which provides for the sensitive delivery of smaller housing options in areas where more diverse housing choices are greatly needed.