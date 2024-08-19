[Promoting “Multi-venue Events”] Macao-Hengqin Departments Visit GBA for Closer Co-operation

MACAU, August 19 - Following the 2024 Macao-Hengqin MICE Promotion Seminar, which was held in Shenzhen jointly by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, IPIM invited corporate representatives from Shenzhen, Huizhou and Dongguan to join IPIM to visit cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area from 14 to 16 August, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan. In this period, IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone in Hengqin jointly held the 2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar in Guangzhou and Foshan, presenting the advantages of MICE software and hardware facilities in Macao and Hengqin to local MICE practitioners, such as the brand “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” and the “Multi-venue Event” pattern. According to some MICE operators who attended in the promotion seminar, “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” is not only a brand, but also an advantageous measure for the joint development of the MICE industry. It is believed that the unconventional positioning and the new pattern of “Multi-venue Event” will attract more MICE organisers to host conventions and exhibitions in Macao and Hengqin.

Along with the closed customs operations implemented in the Co-operation Zone from March 2024, and a series of entry-exit facilitation measures such as the multiple Macao-Hengqin entry-exit for tourist groups - implemented from May 2024, IPIM continues to join hands with the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone to participate in domestic and overseas MICE activities under the brand of “MICE² Macao x Hengqin”, and to promote the implementation of the new “Multi-venue Event” pattern.

Gathering Representatives from the MICE Industry Chain in GBA to Invite International Conventions and Exhibitions to Be Held Macao and Hengqin

These two promotion seminars were attended by nearly 200 MICE industry representatives from Macao-Hengqin, Foshan, Guangzhou and other regions, including business associations, MICE organisers, enterprises, travel agencies and MICE agencies. At the seminars, representatives from IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone introduced the MICE policies and business environment of Macao and Hengqin. In addition, exchange sessions were arranged in the seminars for participants to share the features of their own products and services, as well as their practical experiences, enhancing participants’ interaction and communication, creating more co-operation opportunities.

During this trip, IPIM representatives also visited the Shenzhen Industrial Museum. In the meetings with local MICE enterprises and associations in Shenzhen, Foshan and Guangzhou, IPIM representatives presented the advantages of the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand and encouraged the industry practitioners in a bid to attract more international conventions and exhibitions to be held Macao and Hengqin, so as to strengthen the MICE industry in the areas of internationalisation, professionalism, and marketing.