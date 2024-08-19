National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day August 21 : Educate, Act, Prevent
National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day August 21: Educate, Act, Prevent
This day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for action to combat the fentanyl epidemic.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 21, the nation will come together to observe National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a solemn occasion dedicated to raising awareness about the deadly impact of fentanyl and honoring the lives lost to this devastating crisis. Organized by Facing Fentanyl and supported by a coalition of affected families, law enforcement, healthcare providers, educators, and community leaders, this day serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for action to combat the fentanyl epidemic.
— Facing Fentanyl
This year marks a significant moment in the fight against fentanyl as the crisis continues to devastate communities across the United States. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is responsible for an unprecedented number of overdose deaths. It is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45, surpassing motor vehicle accidents and gun violence. National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day is dedicated to educating the public about the dangers of fentanyl, advocating for more robust prevention measures, and offering support to families who have been affected by this deadly substance.
On August 21, Facing Fentanyl will hold a press conference in Times Square, bringing together federal drug agencies and families impacted by fentanyl to address the nation on the ongoing crisis. This high-profile event will serve as a powerful platform to highlight the dangers of fentanyl and emphasize the urgent need for coordinated action to combat this deadly epidemic. The gathering in Times Square underscores the collective commitment to raising awareness and driving national change.
On this day, Facing Fentanyl would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of law enforcement, fire services, and first responders who are on the front lines of this crisis every day. Their tireless efforts to protect the public, administer life-saving naloxone, and combat the trafficking of fentanyl are invaluable in the fight to save lives. Facing Fentanyl also wishes to acknowledge the Drug Enforcement Administration, Customs and Border Protection, and High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program for its unwavering support of families affected by fentanyl and its commitment to raising awareness across the nation.
This year’s observance theme is “Educate, Act, Prevent.” Throughout the day, memorial events will be held across the country to honor the thousands of lives lost to fentanyl poisoning. Vigils, walks, and other remembrance ceremonies will provide an opportunity for families and communities to come together, share their stories, and share the message about the dangers of illicit fentanyl.
In a significant step forward, Facing Fentanyl is actively working to make National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day a global event. Facing Fentanyl aims to extend the reach of this critical initiative beyond U.S. borders. The vision is to foster a worldwide movement that highlights the dangers of fentanyl and drives preventive actions on a global scale.
In the coming year, Facing Fentanyl will focus on several key initiatives. One of these includes supporting the development of a groundbreaking fentanyl vaccine by OVAX that prevents the drug from reaching the brain. Additionally, Facing Fentanyl founder Andrea Thomas is collaborating with Mike Jones, the creator of the Recovery Channel streaming platform, to deliver recovery content and current programming about the drug crisis to millions via Roku, Fire Stick, and Amazon.
Call to Action
Facing Fentanyl urges individuals, organizations, and communities to participate in National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by sharing information, attending local events, and advocating for more robust policies to address the fentanyl crisis. Social media users are encouraged to use the hashtag #FacingFentanyl to join the conversation and spread awareness.
To further amplify the impact of this day, Facing Fentanyl is offering resources and toolkits on its website for those interested in hosting awareness events or memorials. These resources include educational materials, event planning guides, and templates for outreach to local media.
Founded by Andrea Thomas and co-chaired by Jaime Puerta and other influential fentanyl awareness advocates and advisory board members, Facing Fentanyl, based in Grand Junction, CO, is a project dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and advocating for comprehensive solutions to the fentanyl crisis. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, Facing Fentanyl seeks to prevent fentanyl-related deaths and support families affected by fentanyl poisoning.
Andrea Y Thomas
Facing Fentanyl
+1 970-250-8449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness