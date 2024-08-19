Global Model-Based Enterprise Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Model Based Enterprise Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global model-based enterprise (MBE) market has seen remarkable growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $16.44 billion in 2023 to $19.32 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This growth is largely attributed to advancements in digital twin technology, the push for Industry 4.0 initiatives, improved CAD/CAM software, heightened focus on quality control, and the widespread adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) systems.

Expansion Driven by Emerging Technologies

The MBE market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $36.98 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.6%. This forecasted expansion is driven by several key factors, including the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystems, increased cross-functional collaboration, rising demand for agile manufacturing strategies, and advancements in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. Additionally, the shift towards cloud-based platforms is expected to enhance collaboration and scalability in digital product development.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Leading companies in the MBE market include Siemens AG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, and HCL Technologies Limited. These companies are actively developing advanced technologies to maintain a competitive edge. For example, iBase-t launched a new MBE offering in November 2021, enhancing its supplier quality management capabilities and introducing web-based technician dashboards for real-time access to digital models and operational data.

Market Trends

Key trends shaping the MBE market include the increasing adoption of model-based systems engineering (MBSE), integration of blockchain for data security, the emergence of digital thread concepts, and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive analytics. The growing reliance on cloud-based platforms is particularly noteworthy, as these platforms support remote work and digital transformation by offering scalable and cost-effective solutions.

Market Segmentation

• By Offering: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Industry: Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Retail, Power and Energy, Food and Beverages, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Marine, Oil and Gas, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America led the MBE market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report provides in-depth insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Model Based Enterprise Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Model Based Enterprise Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on model based enterprise market size, model based enterprise market drivers and trends, model based enterprise market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The model based enterprise market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

