Biomed Industries, Inc. Presents Groundbreaking Research on the Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke
Biomed Industries, Inc. presents research on the link between Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Stroke with clinical studies of NA-831 for AD and NA-911 for Stroke
With limited options available for treating stroke, especially for halting or reversing brain damage, NA-911 presents a new opportunity to address motor and cognitive functions in stroke patients”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed), a leading biopharmaceutical company, recently unveiled new data and introduced a Phase 2 Clinical Trial protocol for its innovative stroke treatment drug, NA-911.
A paper titled “Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke: Clinical Studies of NA-831 for AD and NA-911 for Stroke” was presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, held from July 27 to August 1, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA, USA.
Stroke is the second most common cause of death and disability worldwide. In the United States alone, approximately 795,000 people suffer from a stroke each year, with a stroke occurring every 40 seconds. This makes stroke a leading cause of long-term disability and the fifth leading cause of death in the country.
Stroke is a cerebrovascular disorder caused by a disruption of blood flow within the brain’s blood vessels, often leading to clot formation. It frequently occurs in older adults and is recognized as a significant risk factor for the development of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
Recent studies, including preclinical and clinical trials of Biomed’s drugs: NA-911 and NA-831, have explored the possibility that AD may also be a risk factor for stroke. NA-911, a small molecule closely related to NA-831, has demonstrated neuroprotective, neurogenic, and cognitive protective properties across a range of disease models.
Currently, the primary treatment for stroke involves using tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) to dissolve blood clots that obstruct blood flow to the brain. However, NA-911, represents a significant breakthrough in stroke treatment. NA-911 is a neuroprotective drug designed to mitigate the damage caused by stroke and other hypoxic or ischemic brain injuries.
A Phase 2 clinical trial of NA-831 has already demonstrated safety and efficacy in improving cognitive and global functioning in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease over a 24-week period.
The potential of early intervention with the neuroprotective NA-911 in patients with cerebrovascular pathologies, particularly those related to stroke, was thoroughly examined. Both NA-831 and NA-911 were administered orally at a dose of 30 mg/day and were well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.
In earlier animal studies, NA-911 was tested on adult male Sprague-Dawley rats using the middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO) method, which simulates the neurological and behavioral effects of stroke in humans. Treatment with NA-911 significantly reduced the infarct area, suggesting that progenitor cells in the subventricular zone (SVZ) could potentially replace lost nervous tissue following a stroke.
The neuroprotective effects of NA-911 were most effective when administered within 9 to 12 hours after the onset of ischemic stroke, indicating a potentially broad therapeutic window.
The upcoming Phase 2 study will utilize standard stroke rehabilitation outcome measures to evaluate the effect of NA-911 on upper extremity motor recovery in stroke patients. A total of 120 stroke patients will be randomly assigned to receive either NA-911 or a placebo, in addition to standard treatments. NA-911 will be administered orally at a dose of 60 mg per day for 12 weeks.
“With limited options available for treating stroke, especially for halting or reversing brain damage, NA-911 presents a new opportunity to address motor and cognitive functions in these patients,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Biomed's Chairman and CEO. He added, “We are excited to advance this potential breakthrough therapy into a later-stage clinical trial and, eventually, into the hands of healthcare providers.”
About Biomed Industries, Inc.:
Biomed Industries™, Inc's goal is to mitigate human suffering. Biomed is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company's research team has developed a new platform of drugs targeting Alzheimer's disease, ALS, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes, Obesity, MASH, Stroke, and rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome.
