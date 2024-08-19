Biomed Industries, Inc. Presents Groundbreaking Research on the Link Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke

Biomed logo NA-911 for Stroke NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease

Biomed Industries, Inc. presents research on the link between Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Stroke with clinical studies of NA-831 for AD and NA-911 for Stroke

With limited options available for treating stroke, especially for halting or reversing brain damage, NA-911 presents a new opportunity to address motor and cognitive functions in stroke patients” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, Biomed's CEO