Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,164 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Amanda Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Allen Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Athens Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Butler Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Chagrin Falls Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Darke Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Defiance Village of Sherwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Village of Rushville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Lancaster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
City of Hilliard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Reynoldsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Valley Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton City of Madeira
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Forest Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Evendale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Henry Village of Holgate
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Knox Village of Martinsburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mercer Blackcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
City of Vandalia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Portage Suffield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Richland Lucas Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ross Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Deerfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Sandusky Township Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Quaker Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood City of Rossford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Millbury
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more