Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Amanda Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Allen Water District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Athens Athens County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Butler Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Village of Glenwillow

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Chagrin Falls Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Darke Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance Village of Sherwood

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Village of Rushville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Lancaster

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021 Financial Audit City of Hilliard

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Reynoldsburg

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Valley Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton City of Madeira

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Forest Park

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Evendale

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Henry Village of Holgate

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Knox Village of Martinsburg

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mercer Blackcreek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit City of Vandalia

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Morrow County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pickaway Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Portage Suffield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Richland Lucas Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ross Springfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Deerfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Sandusky Township Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Quaker Preparatory Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Wood City of Rossford

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Millbury

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures