Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Amanda Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Allen Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Athens
|Athens County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Butler
|Fairfield Township Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Village of Glenwillow
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Chagrin Falls Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Darke
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Village of Sherwood
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Village of Rushville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Lancaster
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|City of Hilliard
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Reynoldsburg
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Cambridge-Guernsey Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Valley Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|City of Madeira
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Forest Park
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Evendale
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Village of Holgate
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Knox
|Village of Martinsburg
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Blackcreek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|City of Vandalia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Bryn-Zion Cemetery Association
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Pic-a-Fay Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Portage
|Suffield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Richland
|Lucas Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Deerfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Sandusky Township Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Quaker Preparatory Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|City of Rossford
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Rossford Wales Road Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Millbury
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.