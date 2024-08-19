Carla Ferreira on How ADB Helps to Deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals

Transcript

Carla Ferreira

Senior Results Management Specialist

Asian Development Bank

The [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs are ambitious global goals that provide a framework for a future that we aspire to.

Together, they address the root causes of poverty, and pledge to leave no one behind, emphasizing inclusivity and equity. They serve as a call to action for people everywhere to resolve the social, economic, and environmental problems that trouble our region and the world.

ADB works with its developing member countries to deliver on the SDGs, mainly in four ways:

the strategic alignment of all operations to SDGS; direct financing of member countries and the private sector; mobilizing additional finance for the SDGs from a wide range of sources; and providing knowledge, data, and policy dialogue on SDG progress and implementation.

In all of these, ADB uses technology and partnerships to drive initiatives that accelerate progress.