Submit Release
News Search

There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,154 in the last 365 days.

Carla Ferreira on How ADB Helps to Deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals

Transcript

Carla Ferreira
Senior Results Management Specialist
Asian Development Bank

The [Sustainable Development Goals] SDGs are ambitious global goals that provide a framework for a future that we aspire to. 

Together, they address the root causes of poverty, and pledge to leave no one behind, emphasizing inclusivity and equity. They serve as a call to action for people everywhere to resolve the social, economic, and environmental problems that trouble our region and the world.

ADB works with its developing member countries to deliver on the SDGs, mainly in four ways:

  1. the strategic alignment of all operations to SDGS;
  2. direct financing of member countries and the private sector;
  3. mobilizing additional finance for the SDGs from a wide range of sources; and
  4. providing knowledge, data, and policy dialogue on SDG progress and implementation.

In all of these, ADB uses technology and partnerships to drive initiatives that accelerate progress.

You just read:

Carla Ferreira on How ADB Helps to Deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more