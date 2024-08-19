Transcript

ADB Soundbites: Sustainable Development Goals

Bruno Carrasco, Director General, Climate Change and Sustainable Development Department, Asian Development Bank:

Asia and the Pacific presents a fast moving and exciting landscape full of opportunities and yet also facing important development challenges.

Lesley Bearman Lahm, Country Director, Georgia Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank:

Every challenge is an opportunity to share solutions to better serve our developing member countries, and it's a journey of constant improvement, driven by our mission to make a meaningful difference.

Carla Ferreira, Senior Results Management Specialist, Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department, Asian Development Bank:

The SDGS are ambitious global goals that provide a framework for a future that we aspire to. Together, they address the root causes of poverty and pledge to leave no one behind, emphasizing inclusivity and equity.

Lu Shen, Director, Results Management and Aid Effectiveness Division, Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department, Asian Development Bank:

The SDGS gives us a common language to interact with our member countries, and ultimately, everything we do is supporting our clients in meeting their development goals.

Rachana Shrestha, Senior Public Sector Specialist, Sectors Group, Asian Development Bank:

Meeting SDG targets means delivering quality public services more efficiently and inclusively.

Vijay Padmanabhan, Deputy Director General, Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department, Asian Development Bank:

With the additional lending headroom that's been created through our Capital Adequacy Framework review recently, ADB will be able to provide more for climate, nature and biodiversity as its ambition to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Bruno Carrasco:

Through our transformational work at ADB, we can create the future that we want for courage and future generations. Together we can do it.