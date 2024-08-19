Heritage Highland Farms Scottish Highland Cattle Named 'Animal of the Day' at the Iowa State Fair

Heritage Highland Farms Scottish Highland Cattle Heritage Highland Farms Scottish Highland Cattle at Avenue of the Breeds

YALE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Highland Farms’ Scottish Highland Cattle were honored as "Animal of the Day" in the Avenue of the Breeds sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. This recognition was presented for the unique qualities and enduring appeal of this historic breed, including its distinctive characteristics in their long, thick coats, impressive horns, and gentle disposition.

Heritage Highland Farms, founded by three family-owned Scottish Highland farms in Iowa, is committed to raising grass-fed, grass-finished Highland cattle. Heritage Highland Farms is dedicated to sustainable farming practices and providing the highest quality meats direct to consumers via their online store HeritageHighlandFarms.com/collections. In addition to their prized Highlands, Heritage Highland Farms has expanded their offerings through partnerships with Berkwood Farms in Ankeny, Wixter Seafood, and Greener Pastures. These collaborations allow them to offer a diverse selection of sustainably sourced, premium pork, seafood, and chicken.

"We are incredibly proud to support the Iowa State Fair, and it’s nice to see our Scottish Highland Cattle recognized in this way," said Clint Deardorff, one of the partners of Heritage Highland Farms. "This acknowledgment reflects the hard work and dedication we put into raising these magnificent animals, and it’s an honor to be part of the Avenue of the Breeds, where we can share the story of our farms and our commitment to sustainable agriculture."

For more information about Heritage Highland Farms, their Scottish Highland Cattle, and their partnerships with Berkwood Farms, Wixter Seafood, and Greener Pastures, please visit HeritageHighlandFarms.com.

About Heritage Highland Farms

Heritage Highland Farms is a collaborative venture of three family-owned Scottish Highland farms in Iowa, dedicated to raising grass-fed, grass-finished Highlands. The farm is committed to sustainable agriculture and offers a variety of premium meats and seafood through partnerships with Berkwood Farms, Wixter Seafood, and Greener Pastures.