Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva had a dinner at their home with President of Russia Vladimir Putin
On August 17, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his high appreciation for Azerbaijan's readiness to provide the necessary...17 August 2024, 20:50