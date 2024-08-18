Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Offense committed within the presence of a child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B2003880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/18/2024 at 11:20 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hidden Glen Rd, Bethel

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Offense committed within the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Aaron C. Welch

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

VICTIMS: Michael A. Taylor

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/18/2024, at approximately 11:20 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of an assault involving a knife/pointed weapon in the town of Bethel in the county of Windsor. A subsequent investigation determined that Welch utilized a weapon in a manner that met the elements of the offense of aggravated assault which occurred in the presence of children. Welch was arrested without incident and transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing, then released with a criminal citation for the aforementioned offenses. The court jurisdiction, date, and time are included below.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 / 12:30 hours

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.