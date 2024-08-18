Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Offense committed within the presence of a child
CASE#: 24B2003880
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 08/18/2024 at 11:20 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hidden Glen Rd, Bethel
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault / Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Aaron C. Welch
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
VICTIMS: Michael A. Taylor
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/18/2024, at approximately 11:20 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks received a report of an assault involving a knife/pointed weapon in the town of Bethel in the county of Windsor. A subsequent investigation determined that Welch utilized a weapon in a manner that met the elements of the offense of aggravated assault which occurred in the presence of children. Welch was arrested without incident and transported to the VSP Royalton Barracks for processing, then released with a criminal citation for the aforementioned offenses. The court jurisdiction, date, and time are included below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/19/2024 / 12:30 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.