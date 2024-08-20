NIKSUN to Speak on AI, ML, and Security in Next-Gen Networks at the 2024 IEEE OPEN RAN, 6G, & RRSA Summit

....AI and ML can finally reshape network operations and cybersecurity – but only once the right fundamentals are put in place – namely, the aggregation and unification of critical core data” — Sumit Pal, Executive Director, NIKSUN

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few years, investments by corporations into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) have reached astronomical levels, with global annual figures soaring into the hundreds of billions of dollars. While many argue that these investments will precipitate a paradigm shift in how cellular networks operate, real value has yet to be proven by any organization. The promise of AI – that it will be able to yield valuable, actionable insights which result in a demonstrable increase in cyber protection, network performance, and customer experiences, still remains a vision, rather than a practicality.

At the 2024 IEEE OPEN RAN, 6G, & Rapid Reaction Standard Activity (RRSA) Summit being held at the John Hopkins University Advanced Physics Laboratory, Sumit Pal, Executive Director, Product Management of NIKSUN, Inc., will be addressing the audience with an enlightening lecture on the subject of “AI, ML, and Security in Next-Gen Networks.” His talk will cover the missing piece that is preventing AI and ML use cases from finally having a quantifiable impact despite massive investments. It will demonstrate how any organization, no matter its industry or its size, can make use of AI in a practical and safe manner.

Speaking about his upcoming discourse, Sumit Pal said, "ML models are designed to identify, infer, or predict outcomes that might take a human an order of magnitude longer period of time to discover from within the data. What is missing, however, is a clear understanding of how and where to train and apply these models with practicality. Ideas such as anomaly detection and predictive analytics can prove incredibly useful, but only if the model itself is trained on the right data. In my lecture, I aim to expound upon how AI and ML can finally reshape network operations and cybersecurity – but only once the right fundamentals are put in place – namely, the aggregation and unification of critical core data that lies at the heart of IT, Network, and Security departments."

Having been a part of the Product Management team of NIKSUN for over a decade, Sumit has helped lead NIKSUN to be a pioneer in telecom network monitoring and cybersecurity. Many leading telecom companies across the globe entrust their networks’ security and performance monitoring to NIKSUN. Now, the company has also evolved a breakthrough platform that works in every format – on-premise, cloud, virtual, or hybrid - which can provide a sole source of truth for cybersecurity, network monitoring, and compliance across an entire network. Once this platform is installed (which can be done easily in a manner of minutes, rather than months), it rapidly collects and analyzes ALL the data needed to catch cyberattacks, compliance violations, and performance degradations, ensuring your network can operate securely and quickly without availability disruptions.

The 2024 IEEE OPEN RAN, 6G, & RRSA Hybrid Summit is being held on August 21st and 22nd, 2024 from 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM ET. Delegates who register may attend in person at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Parsons Auditorium (Building 1), 11100 Johns Hopkins Rd, Laurel, MD 20723. In addition, registrants may also attend online.

To register for the Summit click the embedded link about the event below.

About NIKSUN, Inc.:

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

About the 2024 IEEE OPEN RAN, 6G, & RRSA Summit:

The next generation of cellular networks will consist of disaggregated Open RAN and advanced 6G core technologies to support state-of-the-art applications. Open RAN is a key enabler of 6G technologies that will make the Radio Access Network of an end-to-end 6G system more distributed and disaggregated. In addition to the disaggregation of various RAN components, namely, the centralized unit and the distributed unit, Open RAN technologies will introduce additional functionalities such as software-defined networking, virtualization, programmability, closed-loop automation, and orchestration in the RAN that will make the network more resilient, enable dynamic resource scheduling, dynamic spectrum sharing, and implement edge security monitoring.

The attendees of this Summit will:

• Gain Cutting-Edge Insights into Open RAN + 6G

• Network with Industry Leaders and Innovator

• -Impact the Future of Connectivity and help pave the way for further collaboration for next-generation Radio Access Networks and 6G Core networks.

To know more about the 2024 IEEE OPEN RAN, 6G, & RRSA Summit, click the embedded link.