Cape Cod Insta Celebrates 8 Years of Bringing Cape Cod Style to the World

From Instagram to Icon: Cape Cod Insta Marks 8 Years of Coastal Fashion Dominance

CAPE COD, MA, US, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Cod Insta, the leading online retailer for Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard apparel, marks its 8th anniversary this month. Founded by Chris Pooley and his wife, the shop has grown from a simple Instagram page to the largest selection of Cape Cod and Islands-themed clothing available online.

What began as a quest for fun, town-specific shirts has blossomed into a thriving e-commerce business. Cape Cod Insta now offers an unparalleled range of apparel featuring towns from across Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard. The shop prides itself on providing quality clothing in the widest array of colors and inclusive sizing available online, with some items offered up to 5XL.

Founder Chris Pooley reflects on the journey: "My wife and I fell in love with Cape Cod years ago and even got married here. We wanted to share that love through unique, high-quality apparel. We never imagined our passion project would grow into the go-to shop for Cape Cod style. It's been an incredible 8 years serving both locals and visitors who cherish The Cape as much as we do."

The shop's commitment to variety and inclusivity has won devoted customers. Sarah Johnson, a frequent shopper who spends her summers in Falmouth, shares: "Cape Cod Insta is a treasure. I can always find something featuring Falmouth, my favorite place on earth, in exactly the style and size I need. It's so refreshing to have options that actually fit and look great."

Catering to Cape Cod's international appeal, Cape Cod Insta offers worldwide shipping, allowing visitors to take a piece of Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard home with them, wherever that may be.

To celebrate this milestone, Cape Cod Insta is offering a 15% discount on all items through the 2024 season with the code "HAPPY8" at checkout. Browse their vibrant selection by visiting: https://www.capecodinsta.com.

About Cape Cod Insta:

Founded in 2016, Cape Cod Insta is the premier online destination for Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard themed apparel. Offering the largest selection of high-quality clothing items representing towns across Cape Cod and Islands, Cape Cod Insta serves both local and international customers with a passion for New England coastal style. With a focus on inclusive sizing and extensive color options, Cape Cod Insta ensures that everyone can find their perfect piece of Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha's Vineyard to wear and cherish. For more information, visit https://www.capecodinsta.com or follow @capecodinsta on Instagram.