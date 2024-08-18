Route 7 Closed in Salisbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 is closed in both directions in the area of 2035 US Route 7 in Salisbury due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.







