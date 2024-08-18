Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,125 in the last 365 days.

Statement on Mokulele Airlines flights August 17-20

Posted on Aug 17, 2024 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) has been informed that Mokulele Airlines has grounded a portion of its fleet from August 17 through August 20, 2024, to inspect and address findings of a routine maintenance check.

Mokulele Airlines operates at the following state airports: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Kahului Airport (OGG), Kapalua Airport (LUP), Hāna Airport (HNM), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Waimea-Kohala Airport (MUF), Molokaʻi Airport (MKK), Kalaupapa Airport (JHM) and Lānaʻi Airport (LNY).

Mokulele will be operating limited flights between OGG, MKK, HNL, and LNY as well as using other airlines to reduce disruption to its passengers. Due to these efforts, it will be operating at half capacity Sunday, August 18 with at least three flights with 24 seats into MKK and 12 seats departing from MKK per flight. On Monday, August 19, it is working toward supporting its normal loads with additional flights.

Mokulele has stopped taking reservations for this weekend and has provided customers with the attached letter here. It is also working with its customers to cover expenses relating to the impacts of this partial grounding as it takes steps to restore normal operations. Restoration of normal operations is expected by Wednesday, August 21.

HDOT is supportive of Mokulele’s safety precautions and advises affected travelers to communicate with the airline through its 24/7 customer service at 808-495-4188 before heading to the airport.

###

You just read:

Statement on Mokulele Airlines flights August 17-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more