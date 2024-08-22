Matteo Wasescha to Appear in New Horror Film "Lady Bug" Premiering August 26, 2024, in London

Matteo Wasescha in the film "Lady Bug." Matteo Wasescha in the film "Lady Bug."

A young artist is hunted at his cabin by the killer of his supernatural lover. Matteo Wasescha says, "Get ready for an unforgettable thrill!"

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matteo Wasescha is set to make a thrilling appearance in the upcoming queer horror film "Lady Bug," premiering at FrightFest in London on August 26, 2024. Wasescha delivers a compelling performance in a supporting role alongside a talented cast in this spine-tingling movie.

"I’m incredibly excited for audiences to experience 'Lady Bug.' This film is crafted to captivate and thrill viewers everywhere with its unique blend of suspense and horror. I believe it’s a story that will resonate deeply and keep you on the edge of your seat," exclaims Wasescha.

"Lady Bug" follows the story of Grayson (Anthony Del Negro), a young artist on the brink of international acclaim. To focus on his next art collection, titled ‘Ladybug,’ Grayson retreats to a remote family cabin for solitude. However, the peaceful setting soon turns into a nightmare.

In need of repairs, Grayson hires Sawyer (Zachary Roozen), a handyman with a haunting secret. Sawyer, who was murdered by a homophobic serial killer, now haunts the cabin, seeking justice for his tragic fate. As Grayson becomes increasingly aware of the supernatural presence, he finds himself targeted by the same ruthless killer responsible for Sawyer’s death.

Directed by Tim Cruz, "Lady Bug" promises to deliver both suspense and horror. The premiere in London is eagerly anticipated as audiences brace themselves for a harrowing cinematic experience.

"Thank you to everyone for your incredible support. I am thrilled to be a part of 'Lady Bug' and believe this film will be a great success. The dedication and talent of our exceptional team have made this project an unforgettable experience, and I can't wait for audiences to see it. A special thanks to all who have been involved in bringing this chilling story to life," says Matteo Wasescha.

Born in Bern, Switzerland, Matteo Wasescha has been passionate about acting since early childhood. Inspired by Charlie Chaplin and solidified by his role as Simba in The Lion King during a family trip to the Dominican Republic, Wasescha pursued acting seriously after winning awards at the Los Angeles International Presentation of Performers (IPOP) Talent Contest.

After completing his education and military service in Switzerland, Wasescha enrolled in the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory in 2020. Despite pandemic challenges, he returned to Los Angeles in 2022. Fluent in five languages, Wasescha continues to impress with his versatile acting skills.

For more information, visit his IMDB page.

