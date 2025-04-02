Robert U. Montgomery Expands His Thrilling Collection of Novels With His Latest Masterpiece "Wolfchild" - Out Now

Robert U. Montgomery

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert U. Montgomery, a celebrated writer renowned for his compelling features on adventure, the outdoors, nature, fishing, and conservation, continues to captivate readers with his latest novel, "Wolfchild." This enchanting masterpiece weaves a thrilling tale of good and evil colliding in a fierce climax as a powerful storm sweeps into the mountains.

Montgomery shares, “I’ve always felt a deep bond with wolves, but the most profound moment came on a cold February day when I found myself up close and personal with a pack. They were just as curious about me as I was about them. In my writing, I strive to explore themes of nature and the intricate connections we share with it.”

As the founder of Howler Books, he shares his passion for the written word with a growing audience. A seasoned freelancer, Montgomery has contributed extensively to the literary and journalistic landscapes, offering readers vivid depictions of breathtaking destinations and profound explorations into the natural world. His work, spanning essays, short stories, and poetry, has been widely recognized for its authenticity and passion for conservation and adventure.

His other recent works include:

1. They’re Back! – Sometimes You Should Be Afraid of the Dark – A thriller novel featuring wolves as key figures.

“They’re Back!: Sometimes You Should Be Afraid of the Dark by Robert U. Montgomery is a fast-moving novel with a barn-burning finish.” – Lee CT NE.

2. My Neighbor Was a Serial Killer – A Writer’s Memories of Mayhem, Romance, and Murder – A memoir reflecting Montgomery’s encounters with Ted Bundy.

3. Heartfelt – Teachers Are People Too – A memoir reflecting on Montgomery’s early years as a teacher, including a deeply personal tragedy.

4. Nourishing the Soul – The Real Value of Meals on Wheels – A tribute to volunteering, with proceeds benefiting the Bonne Terre (MO) Senior Center.

5. Big Sam and the Big O – A tribute to legendary Florida fishing guide Sam Griffin, blending biography, history, ecology, and fishing insights.

Children's Books:

6. Cindy Sue and the Lunker Club – A fun, family-oriented fishing story that appeals to all ages.

7. Who Let the Bugs Out?

8. Who Let the Frogs Out?

9. Who Let the Dinosaurs Out?

These illustrated children’s books are geared toward readers aged 8-11. The "Who" series focuses on mysteries that teach children about nature while encouraging outdoor exploration. Although the stories feature the same characters, each one stands independently.

About Robert U. Montgomery

Robert U. Montgomery transitioned from teaching to full-time writing after eight years in education, focusing on adventure, nature, fishing, and conservation. A seasoned freelancer, he has written features, essays, short stories, and poetry. Having lived in six states and traveled to 47, his assignments have taken him across Western Europe, Africa, South America, and beyond. Montgomery runs RUM Publishing and shares his work through his website,

Howler Books.

