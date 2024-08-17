Gatchalian: School-based mental health bill to address shortage of guidance counselors

A Senate bill that seeks to promote the mental health and well-being of the country's learners will also address the Philippines' shortage of guidance counselors, Senator Win Gatchalian said.

In a press briefing, Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee emphasized a significant gap in the availability of qualified guidance counselors within the Department of Education (DepEd). While there are nearly 5,000 plantilla positions for guidance counselors in the department, only about 300 candidates graduate each year with the required master's degree in guidance and counseling. This shortage is primarily due to the scarcity of schools offering master's programs in guidance and counseling.

The EDCOM II executive director added that if the current setup continues, it will take 14 years to fill the current vacancies.

Aside from strengthening the school-based mental health program, the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200), which Gatchalian authored and sponsored, also prescribes the hiring of qualified and competent personnel to deliver mental health services. The proposed measure creates the new plantilla positions of School Counselor Associate I to V, School Counselor I, and Schools Division Counselor. Gatchalian emphasized that by creating more positions, mental health services can become more accessible to learners.

A School Counselor Associate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, any Bachelor's Degree with 18 units of courses in Guidance and Counseling or Psychology, and any related Bachelor's Degree with a minimum of 18 units of Behavioral Science subjects. A School Counselor and a Schools Division Counselor must be a registered Psychologist. The existing positions of Guidance Counselor, Guidance Coordinator, and Guidance Services Specialist shall be converted or reclassified to the pertinent newly created positions.

"Kasabay ng pagkakaroon ng programa sa mental health ng ating mga mag-aaral, kailangan din nating tiyaking may sapat at mga kwalipikadong propesyonal upang maipatupad ang programa sa mga paaralan. Mahalagang itaguyod natin ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral dahil nakakabit ito sa kanilang kakayahang matuto," said Gatchalian.

Ibinahagi ni Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee sa isang press conference ang kakulangan ng mga kwalipikadong guidance counselors sa Department of Education (DepEd). Bagama't may humigit-kumulang 5,000 na plantilla position para sa mga guidance counselors sa kagawaran, umaabot lamang sa mga 300 ang natatapos sa kinakailangang master's degree sa guidance and counseling para sa posisyon. Dahil ito sa kakulangan ng mga paaralang may master's programs sa guidance and counseling.

Kung magpapatuloy ang ganitong sitwasyon, aabot sa 14 taon bago mapunan ang kasalukuyang mga bakanteng posisyon, ayon sa executive director ng EDCOM II.

Maliban sa pagpapatatag sa school-based mental health program, isinusulong din ng Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 2200) na akda ni Gatchalian ang pag-hire sa mga kwalipikadong kawani sa paghahatid ng mga serbisyong pang-mental health. Nililikha din ng naturang panukala ang mga bagong plantilla position na School Counselor Associate I hanggang V, School Counselor I hanggang IV, at Schools Division Counselor. Sa paglikha ng mas marami pang mga posisyon, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na maibibigay na sa mga mag-aaral ang mga kinakailangan nilang serbisyo sa mental health.

Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, kailangang may Bachelor's Degree in Guidance and Counseling, anumang Bachelor's Degree na may 18 units ng courses sa Guidance and Counseling o Psychology, at anumang kaugnay na Bachelor's Degree na may minimum na 18 units ng Behavioral Science subjects ang mga School Counselor Associate. Kailangan namang Registered Guidance Counselor o Registered Psychologist ang mga nais maging School Counselor at Schools Division Counselor. Ang mga kasalukuyang posisyon na Guidance Counselor, Guidance Coordinator, at Guidance Services Specialist ay papalitan upang maging akma sa mga bagong posisyong nilikha ng batas.

"Kasabay ng pagkakaroon ng programa sa mental health ng ating mga mag-aaral, kailangan din nating tiyaking may sapat at mga kwalipikadong propesyonal upang maipatupad ang programa sa mga paaralan. Mahalagang itaguyod natin ang kapakanan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral dahil nakakabit ito sa kanilang kakayahang matuto," ani Gatchalian.