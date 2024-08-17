North America Asian Food Industry Association Announces the Debut of 2024 Taste of Asia

Private Chef Party 2024 Taste of Asia

ARCADIA, CA, USA, August 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Asian Food Industry Association (NAAFIA) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated debut of the 2024 Taste of Asia. As the premier non-profit organization dedicated to the development and prosperity of the Asian food industry in North America, NAAFIA is set to host this groundbreaking event on August 17th at the LA Times Kitchen and on August 18th at 130 West Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007.

Day One: Private Chef Party

The 2024 Taste of Asia kicks off on August 17th with an exclusive, invitation-only Private Chef Party. Sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, a trusted global leader in the sauces and condiments industry for over 135 years, bringing Asian flavors to households and chefs worldwide, this culinary event promises to be a gastronomic delight. Held at the LA Times headquarters' art kitchen, renowned Asian chefs from across North America will showcase a variety of delicious and creative dishes.

Featured chefs include Yong Tian, Executive Chef of Bistro Na's; George Che, Founder of Roosevelt Prime Steakhouse; Winnie Yee, Chef Owner of Smoke Queen Barbecue; Echo Jo, Executive Chef of Jun Bistro; Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat, Chef & Owner of Holy Basil.

This exclusive event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to experience the culinary prowess of these celebrated chefs, all while enjoying an evening of sophisticated ambiance and exquisite flavors. This exclusive event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to experience the culinary skills of renowned chefs while enjoying an evening of networking with industry elites and indulging in exquisite flavors.

Day Two: The Future of the Asian Culinary Industry

On August 18th, the 2024 Taste of Asia will transform into an important annual event for the Asian culinary industry in North America. This year's event will feature discussions on pivotal topics such as:

- Reforms of benchmark brands in North America, including price changes and automation trends

- The application of artificial intelligence and Robotics technology in the food industry

- Analysis and case sharing of the U.S. chain franchise model

- Localization management of Asian restaurant models in the U.S.

- Marketing strategies for introducing Asian cuisine to American households through cultural export and storytelling

- Market entry strategies for the North American food and beverage industry

- Supply chain solutions for Asian restaurants in North America

Speakers and participants include John Phillips, former Vice President of Franchise Operations at Habit Burger & Burger King; Ebrahim Maghsoud, Regional Operator at McDonald's; Luis Velasco, SVP and Marketing Head at Jollibee; Andy Kuo, CEO of 85°C Bakery; Yujia (Yu) Gu, Vice President of HEYTEA Group; Kendall (Sojung), Business Development Manager at CJ Foodville USA, Inc. - Tous Les Jours; Sherry Chiu, Vice President, Operations at Basil Box Franchise Corp; John Lucas, Vice President of Brand and Franchise Development at Farmer Boys.

In addition to insightful speeches and roundtable discussions with industry leaders, the event will feature startup/project roadshows, providing participants with excellent investment opportunities and advice from experienced investors.

The 2024 Taste of Asia is jointly organized by "Chihuo Inc," the largest and most influential food and lifestyle platform in North America, the cross-cultural communication and brand marketing company Asia Creative, AAHA Asian American Hospitality Alliance (AAHA), and NAAFIA. This marks the sixth Taste of Asia event, a testament to its growing influence and success.

The motivation behind hosting the 2024 Taste of Asia stems from the significant growth achieved by Asian restaurant chains in 2024. Despite challenges faced by the casual dining industry in 2023, Asian restaurant concepts emerged as clear winners. Asian casual dining chains saw remarkable growth, with average sales increasing by more than 24%, nearly six times the overall average for casual dining. This growth was primarily driven by the success of KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot, whose sales surged by over 250%, leading to expansion. Sushi chains like Kura (32.8% growth) and interactive dining experiences like Gen Korean BBQ (10.6% growth) also contributed to this trend.

In contrast, full-service pizza and Italian chains struggled, with sales growing by just 0.8%. California Pizza Kitchen and Uno Pizzeria & Grill saw significant declines, with sales dropping by 10% for both, facing challenges from reduced mall traffic and the rise of pizza delivery.

The 2024 Taste of Asia aims to engage in lively discussions, share insights, and collaborate with industry professionals, setting the stage for future innovations in the culinary world. This event is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the minds shaping the future of food, all in an atmosphere charged with creativity, inspiration, and unparalleled culinary artistry.

Winners of The Brand of 2024 Taste of Asia Awards include Fish Cheecks, Happy Lamb Hot Pot, HeyTea, JA Jiaozi, KAJIKEN, Kei Concepts, Kpot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, Tai Er Sichuan Cuisine, Tous les Jours, Ume Tea. Furthermore, winners of The Person of 2024 Taste of Asia Awards include Andy Kuo - 85°C Bakery Cafe, Brandon Ng - Houlihan Lokey, Brandon Ting - Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, Haibin(Harby) Yang - Chubby Group, Huang Geng - Huang Ji Huang, Jia Liao - Hotpot Queen, Morgan Zhao -Dong Ting Chun, Shu Shuen(Cecile) Tang - Joss Cuisine,Steph Peng - Bafang Dumpling, William Wang - Menusifu, Kang Ning - MáLà Project.

For more information and updates on the 2024 Taste of Asia, please visit here.