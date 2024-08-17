District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.5% in July

Washington, DC – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.5 percent in July 2024, up 0.1 percentage point from the revised June 2024 rate of 5.4 percent.

The District’s preliminary July job estimates show an increase of 8,600 jobs, for a total of 781,800 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 2,000 jobs. The public sector increased by 10,600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

“The Bowser Administration remains committed to its investment in the District's residents through quality training, workforce development, and pathways to in-demand careers," said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. "Providing Washingtonians with resources, access, and support across all eight wards remains our priority."

The number of employed District residents decreased by 800 from 386,400 in June 2024 to 385,600 in July 2024. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 400 from 408,400 in June 2024 to 408,000 in July 2024. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point from 72.6 percent in June 2024 to 72.5 percent in July 2024.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector decreased by 100 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 9.09 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sectors increased by 200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 14,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 3.29 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector remains the same, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,600 jobs, jobs increased by 100 or 0.33 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing by 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 0.51 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector increased by 100 jobs, remaining the same in the prior month. With employment 25,600 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,000 or 3.76 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 800 jobs, after increasing by 2,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 178,100 jobs, jobs increased by 500 or 0.28 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector decreased by 2,500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 116,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 2,100 jobs or 1.77 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 700 jobs, after increasing by 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 79,100 jobs, jobs increased by 2,000 jobs or 2.59 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector increased by 300 jobs, after in increase of 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,600 jobs, jobs increase by 2,700 or 3.98 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 800 over the month to 385,600. The civilian labor force decreased by 400 to 408,000.

One year ago, total employment was 379,700 and the civilian labor force was 398,600.

The number of unemployed was 18,900, and the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent.

NOTES: The July 2024 final and August 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Friday September 20, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available at:

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.