NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ Sobriety Checkpoint

The New Haven Barracks and other law enforcement agencies in Addison County will be conducting DUI sobriety checkpoints during the month of September 2024. These checkpoints are focused on people who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Vermonters are urged to use a designated driver when necessary.

 

 

