Jackson County Route 19/3, Gins Creek, Will be Closed on Friday, August 16, 2024

JACKSON COUNTY, WV – Jackson County Route 19/3, Gins Creek, will be closed from milepost 0.00, to milepost 1.04, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Friday, August 16, 2024, through Monday, August 19, 2024, for a paving project. The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.
