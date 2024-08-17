Jackson County Route 19/3, Gins Creek, Will be Closed on Friday, August 16, 2024

Page Content

JACKSON COUNTY, WV – Jackson County Route 19/3, Gins Creek, will be closed from milepost 0.00, to milepost 1.04, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Friday, August 16, 2024, through Monday, August 19, 2024, for a paving project.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​