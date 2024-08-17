Governor Katie Hobbs Shares Update on Uranium Ore Transportation Negotiations

Voluntary Pause on Uranium Ore Transport Through Navajo Nation Continues

Phoenix, AZ – On Thursday, Navajo Nation and Energy Fuels Resources Inc. began good-faith negotiations on the transport of uranium ore through Navajo lands. Both parties described the meeting as productive and committed to continued conversations to reach an agreement.

“I’m glad that EFRI and Navajo Nation have begun conversations about their path forward, and that EFRI has agreed to extend their voluntary pause on uranium ore transport through Navajo Nation lands while these good-faith negotiations continue,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “My administration is committed to working with Navajo Nation’s emergency management team and Coconino County to support emergency response planning for road incidents. My hope is that by continuing these negotiations, the parties can reach an acceptable solution. This is an important first step, but the work is not done. I’ll always bring people together to protect the safety and well-being of our communities, and hope both EFRI and Navajo Nation continue these productive conversations.”

“I want to thank Governor Hobbs for her quick action in putting Energy Fuels transport of uranium ore on hold while we work through our concerns,” said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

“Energy Fuels is grateful to the Navajo Nation for hosting what we believe was a very productive discussion on uranium ore transport,” said Energy Fuels President and CEO Mark Chalmers. “We also wish to thank Governor Hobbs for helping to facilitate this meeting. Based on these discussions, we believe the parties will be able to come to a reasonable agreement that ensures coordinated emergency management and the protection of public health and safety at all times, matters which are of prime importance to both the Navajo Nation and Energy Fuels. We look forward to continuing our discussions in the coming weeks.”

