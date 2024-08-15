Ideas in Flight: ONR TechSolutions Delivers New Realistic Flight Simulator

A new innovation in aviation training, featuring a simulator sponsored by the Office of Naval Research TechSolutions program, delivers a better way to prepare future Navy pilots.

The T-45C Goshawk mixed-reality simulator, also known as Project Link, was recently showcased at Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi. Created in response to a request from Lt. Cmdr. Geoffrey Dick, T-45C chief standardization pilot, Naval Air Training Command (CNATRA), this simulator combines virtual reality with a physical cockpit.

TechSolutions rapidly sponsors the development of prototype solutions based on direct requests from Sailors and Marines worldwide.

Jason Payne, director, TechSolutions, said the new mixed-reality simulator illustrates just how quickly a request from a Sailor or Marine can be developed into a prototype and deliverable solution. “We received a request about a year ago and began working on the solution for a mixed-reality training program almost immediately. The development team at Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division quickly prototyped the solution and we’re now delivering a new capability to the fleet.”

The new capability will allow future pilots to practice and refine skills before setting foot in an actual aircraft, ultimately saving both time and money for the Department of the Navy and taxpayers.

Training new strike pilots can take up to two and a half years – much of it spent in the classroom. While the new simulator won’t necessarily shorten the length of training time, Dick says it will better prepare students for an important aspect of their training – physically engaging with a cockpit with low risk. The new system is also low cost, has a small footprint and is easily deployable.

“We want them to be able to flip switches, turn dials – physically interact with the cockpit. Virtual reality didn't quite get us there because of the fact that there's no cockpit built into it. You've got to kind of move your head around, then stare at something and pull the hand trigger to select it, which introduces the possibility of a negative transfer of training. Mixed reality should help solve that problem.”

Mixed reality combines elements of both virtual reality and augmented reality to create immersive experiences that blend the real world with digital elements. By overlaying digital content onto our physical surroundings, mixed reality has the potential to revolutionize training.

Lt. Jonathan "Bichón" Jackson, an instructor pilot, tested the simulator and noted its potential.

“For the first time, we now have the ability to repeatedly expose students to these sight pictures numerous times before they encounter them in the aircraft, and to allow students to practice these skillsets on their own time when devices are available,” said Jackson.

“In an increasingly challenging training environment where the student and instructor must squeeze every ounce of learning out of every minute airborne, this technology greatly accelerates progress up the learning curve and expands the student's ability to absorb information and retain lessons-learned while flying,” he continued.

Dr. Jessica Jones, deputy director of TechSolutions, who was onsite for the demonstration, praised the development team’s work: “Seeing pilots independently interact with the controls with no assistance was a testament to the work the development team put into making the simulator as realistic as possible.”

Payne added that TechSolutions is constantly on the lookout for suggestions and requests from Sailors and Marines who have firsthand knowledge of what is needed to fulfill their mission. He encourages warfighters to email his team directly at ONR_TechSolutions@navy.mil or look on the website for more information: https://www.onr.navy.mil/Techsolutions/.

Cherish T. Gilmore is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.