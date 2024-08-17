Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Supreme Court Title IX decision

August 16, 2024

HELENA – The United States Supreme Court today blocked the Biden-Harris administration from enforcing its unlawful Title IX rule which puts the rights and safety of girls and young women at risk. In response, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement:

“Boys should not be allowed in the girls’ locker room. I’m glad the Supreme Court agreed with us today. I will continue to fight to protect young women and uphold Montana’s law against federal overreach.”

Attorney General Knudsen was granted an injunction in June in the lawsuit against the Department of Education’s rule.

The rule attempted to expand Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education on the basis of sex, to include “gender identity.” The unlawful rule would also ultimately prohibit schools from distinguishing between males and females in athletic and educational opportunities, which would put women at an unfair disadvantage. Additionally, boys and girls would be forced to share bathrooms, locker rooms, dorms, and even overnight lodging while on a school trip.

Click here to read the ruling