Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Katie Lane’s confirmation as federal judge for the District of Montana

HELENA –Attorney General Knudsen issued the following statement today regarding the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Katie Lane to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana:

“Congratulations to Katie on her well-deserved confirmation as Montana’s newest federal judge. Katie brings a wealth of knowledge and integrity to the bench that will continue to make Montana a great place to live and raise a family. It’s been a pleasure to get to know Katie since she first joined my office five years ago, and I look forward to welcoming her home to the Treasure state.”

Previously, Attorney General Knudsen appointed Lane as Deputy Solicitor General of Montana. She served in that position from May 2021 to March 2023.