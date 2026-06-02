Attorney General Knudsen and Trump Administration win climate case

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement today after the Ninth Circuit of Appeals affirmed the District Court of Montana’s decision to dismiss Lighthiser v. Trump, a case he intervened in last year.

“This is a huge win for Montana. My office was happy to step in and help the Trump Administration litigate this case. We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome, as now two courts have proven that we were right all along — this case was nothing more than an attempt to stop President Trump’s pro-energy policies and push a bad-for-Montana liberal climate agenda. The courts are not meant to advance political agendas, but uphold the law, which they did today.”