New upgrades to Beaver Lodge support local recreation

CANADA, August 16 - A popular recreational forest area in the Campbell River area is receiving some much-needed upgrades.

A project has begun in the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands to replace the stream crossing on the main trail using $109,500 in new funding through the Forest Employment Program. Located south of Campbell River, this is a heavily used recreational space for area residents. This pedestrian crossing will improve access and public safety at the site. It will also restore upstream fish passage, which was hindered by a recent washout in the area.

Work on this project began Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31.

Budget 2022 included $185 million over three years to provide co-ordinated and comprehensive support to help British Columbians affected by old-growth deferrals. The Forest Employment Program has provided more than $21 million throughout the province since 2022 to help forestry workers transition to new jobs.

The Beaver Lodge Forest Lands are on the southwestern side of Campbell River and are home to many tributaries of Simms Creek. The area is a complex network of forest ecosystems, a variety of wildlife species, and an extensive system of trails that have been built in the forest.

Beaver Lodge started as a parcel of land that was given to the Province for experimental forestry, forest research and forest management. Today, it is a major recreation feature for the local community, an outdoor classroom for nearby schools, and an ecological asset contributing to clean air and stormwater retention.

Since 2022, The Forest Employment Program has helped create 882 short-term employment opportunities for forestry contractors and workers to help deal with the impacts of mill closures and curtailments due to changes in the forestry sector.

Additional bridge upgrades for the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands are in the bidding process for prospective contractors to engage in this work under the Forest Employment Program.