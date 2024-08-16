Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,917 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7979, End China’s De Minimis Abuse Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2024

2024-2029

2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

-48

-72

Revenues

0

10,013

23,526

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

0

-10,061

-23,598

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)

0

15

not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?

No

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Contains private-sector mandate?

Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would
  • Revoke de minimis eligibility—the option to import certain goods worth less than $800 without paying customs duties
  • Require importers to report the 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule code for any goods imported from China
  • Create new civil penalties for using the de minimis exception to import goods that would be ineligible under the bill
  • Impose private-sector mandates on importers
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
  • Additional collections of customs revenues and customs user fees
  • Administrative costs for Customs and Border Protection
Areas of significant uncertainty include
  • Projecting the volume of goods that would be subject to customs duties and customs user fees under the bill

You just read:

H.R. 7979, End China’s De Minimis Abuse Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more