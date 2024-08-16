H.R. 7979, End China’s De Minimis Abuse Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2024 2024-2029 2024-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 -48 -72

Revenues 0 10,013 23,526

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 0 -10,061 -23,598

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 0 15 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? No Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Under Threshold

The bill would Revoke de minimis eligibility—the option to import certain goods worth less than $800 without paying customs duties

Require importers to report the 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule code for any goods imported from China

Create new civil penalties for using the de minimis exception to import goods that would be ineligible under the bill

Impose private-sector mandates on importers

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Additional collections of customs revenues and customs user fees

Administrative costs for Customs and Border Protection