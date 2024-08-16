H.R. 7979, End China’s De Minimis Abuse Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2024
2024-2029
2024-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
0
-48
-72
Revenues
0
10,013
23,526
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
0
-10,061
-23,598
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
0
15
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
No
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Under Threshold
The bill would
- Revoke de minimis eligibility—the option to import certain goods worth less than $800 without paying customs duties
- Require importers to report the 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule code for any goods imported from China
- Create new civil penalties for using the de minimis exception to import goods that would be ineligible under the bill
- Impose private-sector mandates on importers
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Additional collections of customs revenues and customs user fees
- Administrative costs for Customs and Border Protection
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Projecting the volume of goods that would be subject to customs duties and customs user fees under the bill