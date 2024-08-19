Submit Release
Business Modification Group Completes Chicago HVAC Company Sale

A dip in interest rates could ease borrowing requirements, bringing a new wave of buyers and increasing competition for quality businesses.”
— Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Modification Group is pleased to announce the successful sale of a respected HVAC company in Chicago. This significant transaction highlights the continued vitality and buyer appeal of quality heating and air companies in the Midwest.

Patrick Lange, founder of Business Modification Group, commented on the transaction: "We’ve witnessed a surge in activity throughout the Midwest in 2024. This trend reflects a notable shift in the business landscape, where retiring owners are passing the baton to a younger generation. HVAC service companies remain particularly attractive to buyers due to their recurring revenue model, and customer necessity.

Lange further noted that the market is poised to remain robust, especially if interest rates decline in the fourth quarter. "A dip in interest rates could ease borrowing requirements bringing a new wave of buyers and increasing competition for quality businesses. This environment is favorable for sellers, and will likely drive up prices and improve terms," Lange added.

