Surface Tech’s ARCA Solution Achieves 100 PCI Score on NCAT Test Track, Setting New Benchmark for Asphalt Durability

ARCA (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt) solution, ACE XP Aramid Fiber, has achieved a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score of 100 on the NCAT Test Track

Test section is looking great. No surprise how well it’s doing. Aramid reinforcement is the way to go!” — Phil Blankenship

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface Tech, a leader in innovative asphalt solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement on the NCAT (National Center for Asphalt Technology) Test Track. Our ARCA (Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt) solution, ACE XP Aramid Fiber, has successfully achieved a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score of 100 on the NCAT Test Track Section N-5 after enduring over 10,000,000 Equivalent Single Axle Loads (EASLs)—with no signs of wear.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kYC9L_NKnOY

Backed by Rigorous Testing and Expert Validation

This outstanding performance is supported by the NCAT Test Track, under the expert oversight of Nathan Moore, P.E., and the comprehensive analysis provided by Blankenship Asphalt Tech & Training (BATT). The PCI score of 100 reflects a pavement surface in "like-new" condition, proving the effectiveness and durability of our ARCA solution in real-world conditions.

A Game-Changer for Asset Owners

For asset owners—whether you're managing taxpayer-funded infrastructure, commercial parking lots, or private roadways—this result is more than just a number. It represents a significant leap forward in the longevity and performance of asphalt surfaces. O our ARCA solutions are poised to dramatically reduce the frequency and cost of maintenance, offering substantial long-term savings.

Why This Matters:

• Extended Asset Life: The durability demonstrated by our ACE XP Aramid Fiber means fewer repairs and less frequent resurfacing, ensuring longer life for your asphalt investments.

• Cost Savings: By deferring costly maintenance, asset owners can allocate budgets more efficiently, leading to significant savings over the lifecycle of the pavement.

• Sustainability: Long-lasting asphalt reduces the environmental impact by minimizing the need for new materials and energy-intensive repairs, contributing to more sustainable infrastructure development.

• Innovative AI-Driven Performance Measurement

Surface Tech is also leading the industry in integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) to measure pavement performance accurately in the field. This advanced approach ensures that our products are not only tested in controlled environments but also validated under real-world conditions, providing asset owners with the highest level of confidence in the longevity and performance of their asphalt surfaces.

About Surface Tech

Surface Tech is committed to pioneering advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of the asphalt industry. Our ARCA solutions, including ACE XP Aramid Fiber, are designed to enhance pavement performance, extend asset life, and deliver significant cost savings. Backed by cutting-edge technology and validated by industry experts, Surface Tech continues to set new standards for asphalt durability and sustainability.

For more information, or to access the full NCAT Test Track report from BATT Labs, please contact:

Jason Martin

Surface Tech

Jason.martin@surface-tech.com

www.surface-tech.com

Surface Tech NCAT Test Track