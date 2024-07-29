Surface Tech is delighted to announce the appointment of James Wilson as the General Manager for Surface Tech Canada

Surface Tech ARCA Surface Tech Logo ARCA ASPHALT

James experience and leadership will be instrumental expanding and advancing ARCA - Aramid Reinforced Composite Asphalt in the Canadian market.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surface Tech Appoints James Wilson as General Manager for Surface Tech Canada

Surface Tech, a global leader in construction materials solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of James Wilson as the General Manager for Surface Tech Canada. James brings over two decades of extensive experience in strategic leadership and business development within the asphalt materials and construction industries.

James Wilson joins Surface Tech Canada from Vulcan Materials Company, where he most recently served as Vice President of Geology, Resources & Operations for the Western Division HMA operations in California. Previously, he held key roles at Lafarge Holcim, including General Manager for Greater Calgary Aggregates, Asphalt, and Recycling, and US Sales Director for Aggregates and Asphalt. His expertise spans operational management, strategic planning, and market development across North America.

"We are thrilled to welcome James Wilson to the Surface Tech team," said Steve Santa Cruz, CEO of Surface Tech. "His wealth of experience in leading high-performance teams and driving market expansion will be instrumental as we expand ARCA solutions and advance our aramid fiber technologies in the Canadian market. James’s leadership will play a pivotal role in our strategic growth initiatives."

James Wilson expressed enthusiasm about his new role, stating, "I am honored to join Surface Tech and lead its Canadian operations during such an exciting time for the construction materials industry. With a proven groundwork in place, I look forward to accelerating the adoption of aramid fiber solutions in Canada and driving sustainable growth for Surface Tech."

James holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Toronto and has a proven track record of enhancing operational efficiency and profitability within complex environments. His appointment underscores Surface Tech's commitment to innovation and sustainability in infrastructure solutions.

Surface Tech continues to innovate with ARCA (aramid reinforces composite asphalt) solutions, extending life of asphalt mix designs that meet the evolving needs of infrastructure projects globally.

For more information about Surface Tech and its range of advanced materials solutions, visit https://surface-tech.com

About Surface Tech

Surface Tech is a global leader in advanced construction asphalt materials solutions, specializing in ARCA (Advanced Reinforced Composite Asphalt). With a commitment to proven in field performance and sustainability, Surface Tech delivers cutting-edge solutions that extend pavement life enhancing the durability and performance of infrastructure across the globe.