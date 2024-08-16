Business Modification Group Completes Alaska HVAC Company Sale

Business Modification Group logo

Alaska Marks Significant Milestone

We currently have multiple buyers interested in opportunities within Alaska and anticipate more transactions in the future.” — Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, with Business Modification Group, is pleased to announce the successful sale of an Alaskan HVAC company. This landmark transaction marks the firm’s first deal in the state and is a significant milestone.

“We are excited to announce this latest sale,” said Patrick Lange. “This achievement underscores our commitment to broadening our reach and delivering exceptional results. We currently have multiple buyers interested in opportunities within Alaska and anticipate more transactions in the future.”

The HVAC industry continues to be attractive to buyers because of the recurring revenue nature of the business. Perhaps not surprisingly, Alaska remains a desirable market due to home heating demands and other seasonal temperature variations.

Business Modification Group has a proven track record of facilitating high-value transactions exclusively in the HVAC and plumbing industries.