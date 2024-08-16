Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,917 in the last 365 days.

Business Modification Group Completes Alaska HVAC Company Sale

Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group logo

Patrick Lange

Alaska Marks Significant Milestone

We currently have multiple buyers interested in opportunities within Alaska and anticipate more transactions in the future.”
— Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, with Business Modification Group, is pleased to announce the successful sale of an Alaskan HVAC company. This landmark transaction marks the firm’s first deal in the state and is a significant milestone.

“We are excited to announce this latest sale,” said Patrick Lange. “This achievement underscores our commitment to broadening our reach and delivering exceptional results. We currently have multiple buyers interested in opportunities within Alaska and anticipate more transactions in the future.”

The HVAC industry continues to be attractive to buyers because of the recurring revenue nature of the business. Perhaps not surprisingly, Alaska remains a desirable market due to home heating demands and other seasonal temperature variations.

Business Modification Group has a proven track record of facilitating high-value transactions exclusively in the HVAC and plumbing industries.

Patrick Lange
Business Modification Group
+ +1 (850) 669-2498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Business Modification Group Completes Alaska HVAC Company Sale

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more