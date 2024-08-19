The Full Arch Buying Group Partners with Dental Protection Group to Offer an Exclusive Dental Warranty Program
The Full Arch Buying Group partners with Dental Protection Group to provide exclusive dental warranty programs, enhancing member support and patient careTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Full Arch Buying Group is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Dental Protection Group, a leading provider of dental warranty programs. This strategic collaboration will make Dental Protection Group the sole provider of dental warranties for members of The Full Arch Buying Group, further enhancing the value and support offered to Full Arch private practice doctors.
The Full Arch Buying Group was founded with a mission to empower private practice doctors by securing DSO-level pricing and support across all categories of full arch services. With this new partnership, members will now have access to a comprehensive dental warranty program, providing an added layer of security and peace of mind for their patients.
"The Full Arch Buying Group helps private practice doctors get DSO level pricing and support in every category they spend for full arch services," said Jonathan Theis, DMD, Founder of The Full Arch Buying Group. "Partnering with Dental Protection Group aligns perfectly with our mission by offering our members a valuable tool that enhances patient satisfaction and practice profitability."
Dental Protection Group's dental warranty program is designed to be seamlessly integrated into existing practice operations, offering not only patient satisfaction but also significant financial benefits. As the exclusive provider, Dental Protection Group will offer Full Arch Buying Group members a unique opportunity to build wealth through profit-sharing on underwriting profits and investment income.
"We are excited to bring the practice-building benefits as well as the wealth-building to the Full Arch Buying Group," said Max Zanan, Co-Founder of Dental Protection Group. "This partnership represents a powerful combination of our innovative dental warranty program with the buying power and support network that The Full Arch Buying Group provides. Together, we are committed to helping practices thrive both clinically and financially."
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in supporting private practice doctors who are focused on full arch services. By offering exclusive access to Dental Protection Group’s warranty program, The Full Arch Buying Group continues to deliver unmatched value and support to its members, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.
About The Full Arch Buying Group
The Full Arch Buying Group is dedicated to helping private practice doctors access the pricing, resources, and support typically reserved for larger Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). By leveraging collective buying power, the group secures industry-leading deals across all categories of full arch services, enabling its members to compete and thrive in today’s competitive dental landscape.
About Dental Protection Group
Dental Protection Group is a premier provider of dental warranty programs, offering solutions that enhance patient experience while driving practice growth. Their programs are designed to be easily implemented and provide substantial financial benefits through profit-sharing on underwriting and investment income.
