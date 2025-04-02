Boxie Launches “Glo For Good” Campaign to Support Pets Displaced by LA Wildfire Damage

Boxie Glo for Good

Boxie introduces "Glo For Good" to aid pets affected by LA wildfire; campaign supports animal recovery efforts with every purchase

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the aftermath of the recently contained LA wildfires, Boxie, a Santa Monica-based pet care company, has launched the Glo For Good campaign to support pets still impacted by the destruction.Throughout April 2025, every purchase of Boxie Glo™ cat litter—whether online at Boxiecat.com or in-store at Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies—will help fund LA Animal Services, which continues to care for animals displaced by the disaster and work to reunite them with their families.“I’m so proud to be joining Boxie on this Glo For Good campaign. Not only is their product one of the best and most innovative on the market (our cat loves it), but as a company, they have their priorities and heart in the right place.”– Dr. K Wane, celebrity veterinarianOngoing Rescue Work After the FlamesThough the wildfires have been contained, their impact continues to overwhelm local shelters. LA Animal Services has seen a major influx of animals—some lost during evacuations, others surrendered by families who lost their homes or resources in the fires.Boxie’s mission has always been to keep pets in loving homes. They know that litter box problems are one of the top reasons cats end up in shelters. Boxie Glo™ was developed to reduce stress and litter box issues, helping cats stay where they belong.But this campaign is also about helping the affected animals—those who need food, shelter, and medical care.Partnering with Centinela Feed to Make a DifferenceWith 21 Southern California retail locations and online shopping available, Centinela Feed & Pet Supplies makes it easy for customers to join the effort and support local rescue operations by buying their usual litter.How to Help Today● Buy Boxie Glo™ at Centinela Feed or Boxiecat.com● Spread the word on social media to boost awareness.● Adopt or foster to ease pressure on crowded shelters.● Donate directly to LA Animal Services to help provide emergency care “This is about more than just cat litter,” said a Boxie spokesperson. “It’s about showing up for animals in crisis and giving people a way to make a difference.”About Boxie Boxie is a Santa Monica-based pet care brand known for its science-driven , eco-friendly litter and wellness products. Focused on keeping pets in homes and supporting rescue efforts, Boxie regularly partners with shelters and pet-focused organizations to improve animal welfare nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.