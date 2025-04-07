Redmond Summer Camps for Kids Combine STEM Learning with Fun in 2025 at iCode Redmond, WA

Students learn to code using their favorite game at iCode Redmond, WA Minecraft Camp

iCode Redmond's STEM Summer Camps inspire future tech leaders with fun, hands-on coding and robotics

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across Redmond and the Eastside plan their children's summer activities, iCode Redmond is launching its 2025 STEM Summer Camps to meet growing demand for tech education and enrichment during out-of-school time. The camp program is designed for students ages 5 to 16 and offers hands-on learning in coding, robotics, game development, and digital creativity—all while ensuring kids have fun and stay mentally engaged during the summer break.The greater Seattle area is a tech hub with 1 in 10 workers employed in tech (e.g., software engineers, data scientists, cloud architects). But Redmond outclasses all tech hubs locally and nationally with 1 in 3 workers employed in tech. So it’s no surprise to find families looking to equip their children with skills that match the demands of a digital economy. iCode Redmond’s summer camps provide exactly that: a blend of practical skill-building and engaging projects that keep kids curious and excited to learn."At iCode Redmond, we believe in empowering the next generation of innovators by aligning STEM education with critical developmental windows," said Aaya Dabbagh, Campus Director."Neuroscience reveals that the second synaptic pruning phase (ages 2–10) and third phase (ages 11–20s) are pivotal for skill specialization. Our summer camps leverage these cognitive windows, offering hands-on experiences in coding, robotics, and 3D printing to help children build expertise before college - when starting too late limits competitive advantage.”Even billionaires like Bill Gates had to get a head start by coding at 10 or Warren Buffett analyzing investments in his teens. This early start cultivates mastery that children rarely achieve with delayed college-focused learning. Research also shows the same pattern with millionaires: they often trace their success to skills honed in childhood or adolescence.Each camp week at iCode Redmond features a unique theme, from modding in Minecraft and game creation in Roblox to robotics challenges and AI exploration. The program includes full-day and half-day options, flexible scheduling, and early bird discounts for families who enroll in advance. Limited scholarships are also available to support families with financial needs.View full details and weekly themes: Summer Camps in Redmond, WA and reserve a spot at iCode RedmondKey features of the camp program include:● Age-Appropriate Learning Tracks: Students are grouped by age and experience level.● Tech Skill Building: Campers gain real experience in coding languages, engineering, and animation.● Flexible Scheduling: Half-day and full-day options are available to fit busy family schedules.● Early Bird Discounts: Special pricing is available for families who enroll early.In addition to its summer programming, iCode Redmond also offers a STEM.org Accredited Educational Program through its year-round after-school Belt Program. Students progress through a series of belt levels, gaining real-world experience in programming languages, website design, robotics, 3D printing, and more. The structured curriculum supports long-term growth in both technical and soft skills, preparing students for future academic and career success.Learn more about the after-school program for kids in Redmond and try the free trial class About iCode RedmondiCode Redmond is a premier STEM education center offering instructor-led programs in computer science, engineering, and digital arts for elementary, middle, and high school students. Through its Belt Program and camps, iCode provides students with a structured and engaging environment to build 21st-century skills that extend beyond the classroom. iCode’s curriculum emphasizes real-world application, problem-solving, and creativity - preparing students for tomorrow’s tech-driven world.Enrollment Now OpenSummer camp spots fill quickly—especially in tech-focused programs. Families are encouraged to explore weekly themes and reserve spots early to take advantage of available discounts.To register, visit icodeschool.com/redmond-wa or contact Campus Director Aaya Dabbagh at 425-405-4550.

